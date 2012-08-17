By Andy Sullivan and Sam Youngman
| WASHINGTON/SPRINGFIELD, Va.
week as a Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, Paul Ryan
has quietly moved away from the Medicare reform plan that has
defined his political career.
At campaign stops, Ryan has made little mention of the
Medicare and budget savings that conservatives cheered when
presidential candidate Mitt Romney announced his running mate.
When Medicare comes up, it's more often than not in an attack on
Democratic President Barack Obama.
"Do you think raiding Medicare to pay for Obamacare is an
achievement? Why don't we just get rid of Obamacare all
together?" Ryan said at a rally in Springfield, Virginia, on
Friday.
Romney, meanwhile, has promised to spend $716 billion more
than either Ryan or Obama would spend over the coming 10 years
on the popular government health insurance program for the
elderly.
Romney's promise - and Ryan's silence - could help their
ticket pick up votes among the elderly who are suspicious of any
changes to Medicare.
But the Republican candidates' stance would also make it
more difficult to reduce trillion-dollar-plus budget deficits,
said to Michael Tanner, a senior fellow at the libertarian Cato
Institute.
"What Ryan and Romney are doing right now is political, not
budgetary. They are clearly doing less than I think they should
in terms of Medicare reform, and they're doing it for purely
political reasons," said Tanner, who has been a fierce critic of
Obama's health insurance law.
Like Ryan's plan, Romney's plan would convert Medicare from
a program that provides guaranteed health benefits to retirees
to one that provides seniors with limited subsidies to buy
coverage.
Unlike Ryan's Medicare plan, Romney's proposal lacks the
detail that would let taxpayers and beneficiaries know how much
it would cost them.
That information could be of interest to many voters. A
Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 46 percent of voters would support
a plan that would cap Medicare costs, but 70 percent would
oppose a plan that would require them to pay more out of pocket.
SIMILAR, BUT DETAILS MISSING
Ryan and Romney's budget proposals are broadly similar.
Seniors would be able to choose between traditional Medicare
or a menu of private plans. Neither plan would apply to current
beneficiaries or for those who turn 65 before 2023.
Both plans rely on competition to hold down health costs
over the long term, an idea that has won support from budget
experts across the political spectrum.
The difference comes down to cost controls.
Ryan's plan would limit the subsidy's annual growth rate to
only 0.5 of a percentage point above the annual economic growth
rate. Starting in 2020, Obama's law limits Medicare growth to 1
percentage point above the growth of the economy. Both
approaches would force Medicare to grow at a slower rate than
health care costs as a whole.
Romney's plan does not specify how large the subsidy for
coverage would be, or how much it would grow over the years.
Ryan's proposal would keep many of the changes designed to
save money included in Obama's Affordable Care Act, which the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates would slow the
program's rate of growth by about $716 billion over the coming
10 years.
Romney's plan would not include many of those changes.
Romney argues that those spending reductions, which come largely
through reduced payments to hospitals and insurers, would prompt
many health providers to drop out of Medicare entirely, leaving
seniors with fewer treatment options.
In Springfield, Ryan did not mention that his plan, which
passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives this
spring, incorporates Obama's savings as well.
"There's only one, on Medicare, only one person who treated
Medicare like a piggy bank and that's President Obama who took
$716 billion from that program to create Obamacare," he said.
The Obama campaign says that voters would be alarmed if
Romney were to spell out the effects of his proposals.
"That's why Congressman Ryan, who was supposed to add
substance to the Romney-Ryan ticket, avoided any specifics in
Virginia today," Obama spokesman Danny Kanner said in a prepared
statement.
Vice presidential candidates, of course, are required to
play second fiddle.
Democrat Joe Biden campaigned for president in 2008 on a
plan to divide Iraq into three semi-autonomous regions, but he
didn't mention the idea when he formally accepted his party's
vice presidential nomination later that year. Once in office, he
worked to implement Obama's plan to withdraw from Iraq but leave
it intact.
So far, Ryan appears to be willing to set aside his charts
and tables in order to serve the political interests of an
election campaign that has steered clear of detail, said Cal
Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist
University.
"He's being neutered to be an acceptable vice presidential
candidate, and he's obviously willing to have that operation
performed," said Jillson.