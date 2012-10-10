* Ryan needs to show he has fallen in line with Romney
* Seen taking lead from Romney on foreign policy
* Biden studying Ryan's past positions on fiscal issues
By Sam Youngman
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct 10 Republican
Congressman Paul Ryan is a changed man.
Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's running mate made a
name for himself as a bold fiscal crusader, willing to make big,
unpopular cuts to entitlements to get U.S. finances in order.
But since Romney tapped him in August to join his campaign,
the vice presidential candidate has become more prudent,
avoiding detailed discussion of his budget plan and earning the
nickname "mini-Mitt" for displaying a cautious streak like his
boss.
For Vice President Joe Biden, a major question heading into
his debate with Ryan in Kentucky on Thursday is "a
choice of which Ryan we're going to see," a Biden adviser said.
Instead of promoting his own budget plan, which includes
caps on future Medicare spending, Ryan is talking up Romney's
more voter-friendly version, which has no spending limits, at
campaign events.
"The vice president has been studying up on (Ryan's) real
positions and is prepared to call him out on his actual
positions," said the adviser, who warned that "maybe there will
be some dishonesty," from the Republican.
The stakes are high for Biden, who is charged with righting
a listing ship after President Barack Obama's disastrous first
debate against Romney in Denver last week, which lost him the
momentum in polls ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
Democrats have targeted Ryan's budget, a severe series of
spending cuts, as proof that he would hurt seniors
and the middle class.
One top Republican strategist said the best way for Biden to
battle his opponent is to tease out the "wonky" Ryan, the
congressman who loves mind-numbing fiscal details.
"If I was prepping against Ryan, I would be looking for
issues that Romney and Ryan disagree on and try and
pull out Ryan the wonk, as opposed to Ryan the running mate,"
the strategist said.
That would turn off television viewers not used to detailed
policy arguments, and could give Biden a chance to paint the
Republican team as holding different positions on Medicare.
The Romney campaign has worked overtime to emphasize that
House Budget Committee chairman Ryan has fallen in line with the
presidential candidate on fiscal issues.
"You have to remember this is a Romney-Ryan ticket, and
there's one presidential candidate, there's one person
at the top of the ticket," Romney spokesman Kevin Madden told
reporters on Tuesday.
NO RYAN DOCTRINE
An image of Ryan as a congenial Midwesterner rather than a
congressional budget hawk has been enhanced on the campaign
trail, where he has worked to build a reputation for an easy
manner with voters.
Much was made in the media of Ryan cutting short an
interview this week with a local television reporter whose
questions he did not like, but the Wisconsin congressman was in
good spirits immediately after the interview, and did not storm
off as was suggested.
Economic issues aside, Ryan is clearly taking his lead from
Romney on foreign policy, a weak spot for the 42-year-old
congressman against Biden, who spent more than 10 years on the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
In Ohio on Monday, Ryan echoed much of the language and
themes that the former Massachusetts governor laid out in an
attack on Obama's handling of world events during a speech
at the Virginia Military Institute.
"The president is not offering the kind of spirited and
principled leadership we need to create jobs here
at home or to keep us safe," Ryan said.
At a rally, he pressed home criticism of Obama over the
killing of four Americans in Libya, a favorite foreign policy
attack line of Romney.
Ryan told voters to just turn on their televisions: "You
will likely see the failures of the Obama foreign policy
unfolding before our eyes," Ryan said. "You
see if you look around the world, what we are witnessing is the
unraveling of the Obama foreign policy."
Leading up to Thursday's debate, Ryan retreated to Florida
to prepare, spending Tuesday morning focused on
policy briefings before switching to debate prep.
Ryan aides in recent days have begun the typical campaign
ritual of playing up your opponent before a debate, portraying
Biden as a seasoned professional.
"Vice President Biden has done 18 presidential or VP debates
over the years - 14 in 2008," said one Ryan
aide. "He's always a focused debater. It's not a setting in
which he makes gaffes."
Brendan Buck, a Ryan spokesman, noted that Thursday night
will be Ryan's "first time on the big stage."
"After the president's performance last week, we know Joe
Biden will (be) coming at us like a cannonball," Buck said.