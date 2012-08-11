* Romney running mate eyes smaller government, less debt
* Democrats find Ryan easy target for attack
* Some question Wisconsin congressman's effectiveness
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 In tapping Wisconsin
Congressman Paul Ryan to be his vice presidential running-mate,
Mitt Romney has chosen an ambitious, self-described "young gun"
who has staked his entire career on a single issue -- slashing
the federal budget.
Ryan, 42, has spent most of his adult life in Congress, with
little business or executive experience to speak of.
He steadily built his credibility as a Washington insider,
starting as an intern on Capitol Hill and then becoming an aide
to a Republican senator from Wisconsin.
For the past 14 years, Ryan has served as a member of the
House of Representatives.
But it was his 2010 manifesto "Young Guns, A New Generation
of Conservative Leaders" that elevated Ryan's prominence.
The document, which he co-authored, showcased the small
government, "opportunity society" that he had been advocating
for years to smaller audiences.
It provided a national forum for promoting Ryan's political
agenda and made him a favorite of the anti-tax,
limited-government Tea Party movement.
The manifesto also previewed the course he would steer when
he became the chairman of the House Budget Committee in January,
2011, after his party scored historic gains in the 2010
elections and wrested control of the House from Democrats.
Ryan's budget-slashing agenda is one that Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney hopes will take him and Ryan
to the White House in November's elections, spurred by voter
anger over a stubbornly weak U.S. economy.
Ryan also adds personal appeal to the Republican ticket.
A Green Bay Packers football fanatic, Ryan often makes
reference to his Midwestern roots and how he prioritizes
spending time in Wisconsin with his wife, Janna Little, a tax
attorney, and their three young children.
Ryan is also a fitness buff -- his father and grandfather
both died of heart attacks in their 50s -- and leads his fellow
lawmakers in what has been described as a grueling daily
exercise group.
ATTACK TARGET
A nimble debater known for his intellectual heft, Ryan has
frequently made television appearances in recent years trying to
advance his goals of reining in spending on expensive government
programs, such as food stamps for the poor and the Medicare
health entitlement for the elderly.
Ryan has also pledged to fight for a vigorous defense budget
while also slashing taxes.
But Democrats were quick to hit Ryan hard following the
announcement on Saturday that he was Romney's vice presidential
pick, arguing that the Wisconsin congressman would simply place
the burden of deficit reduction on those who could least bear it
-- the poor and elderly -- while cutting taxes for the rich.
Democrats' attacks last year, including a television ad
showing a Ryan look-alike pushing a grandmother in a wheelchair
off a cliff, seemed to resonate with voters.
But Ryan, who in the past has named conservative economist
Milton Friedman, supply-side icon and former Republican vice
presidential nominee Jack Kemp and pro-capitalist philosopher
Ayn Rand as heroes, won respect from many corners.
Even some Democratic aides in Congress have said they
admired his grasp of complicated fiscal issues and his sincerity
in attacking problems that had contributed to a mountain of
government debt.
President Barack Obama has commended Ryan for his serious
approach to budgeting, while attacking the specific proposals.
Respected budget experts in Congress also hold him in high
regard. "He is the single politician, in the face of ... people
sweeping the issue under the carpet, who was willing to get
specific" on deficit cutting, Maya MacGuineas, head of the
non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told
Reuters early last year.
NARROW PORTFOLIO
Ryan also has tried to show a pragmatic side, continually
noting that both Democrats and Republicans have been at fault in
creating a fiscal mess in the world's largest economy -- and
that both would have to find solutions.
A vice president is expected to provide counsel and
leadership on issues much broader than the U.S. budget, however,
and there is little in Ryan's background that gives him a deep
grounding in foreign policy, military affairs or business.
His stump speeches sometimes note the need for a strong U.S.
defense and his budget plans would maintain or even grow already
robust Pentagon spending.
His congressional website devotes little to foreign policy
issues, mainly embracing core Republican beliefs in America's
need to defend Israel, while expressing concerns that Obama's
planned withdrawal of U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan "has
the potential to pose security threats to soldiers" still there
"as well as to compromise the larger mission in Afghanistan."
Unlike some Republicans, however, he refrained from
criticizing the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and winding down a war
that added hundreds of billions of dollars to budget deficits.
While Ryan's budgets have stirred Democratic opposition,
they also have drawn some discontent from House conservatives,
who want a much faster draw-down of deficits.
Even though activists from the conservative Tea Party
movement on Saturday were applauding Romney's choice, some have
ridiculed Ryan's budget blueprint, which acknowledges it would
take nearly three decades to erase deficits.
Ironically, as Ryan's political star has risen -- there were
even calls early last year for him to run for president in 2012
-- his profile in Congress has been less visible lately.
When navigating the halls of Congress, Ryan almost always is
seen listening to music through ear buds, making it easier to
breeze past reporters.
He was largely absent from the big fiscal debates of 2011 -
from Republicans' showdown last summer with Obama over a
deficit-reduction plan, to the failed "super committee" effort
to find an additional $1.2 trillion in savings, and the
Republicans' disastrous fight with Obama over extending a
payroll tax cut.
That led one Republican congressional aide to observe that
Ryan had "taken the safe route to preserve his conservative
credentials" by focusing on theoretical budget proposals and
avoiding the tough fights in Congress.
That aide and others also noted earlier this week that Ryan
has failed to reach out to Democrats, instead writing budgets
that get little bipartisan support.
But the freshly-minted vice presidential candidate touted a
record on Saturday that he said was marked by "getting things
done in Congress" -- accomplishments that he said would
compliment "Governor Romney's executive and private sector
success outside of Washington."