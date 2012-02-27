* Former senator presses tax, spending plan in business
newspaper
* Opinion piece comes day before Michigan, Arizona contests
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 Republican presidential
candidate Rick Santorum made his pitch for "bold reforms and
major restructuring" in the leading U.S. business newspaper on
Monday, one day before primaries in Michigan and Arizona.
Santorum, in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal,
further pressed what he called his "a comprehensive pro-growth
and pro-family Economic Freedom Agenda," calling for just two
income tax rates, approving the controversial Keystone oil
pipeline and making $5 trillion in budget cuts over five years.
The former Pennsylvania senator said he would submit the
proposal in his first 100 days were he to become the Republican
nominee and beat Democratic President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6
presidential election.
"I'll work with Congress and the American people to once
again create an economic environment where hard work is
rewarded, equal opportunity exists for all, and families
providing for their children can once again be optimistic about
their future," he wrote. (tinyurl.com/7xsbkma)
On Tuesday, Santorum and rival Mitt Romney face voters in
the Rust Belt state Michigan, where polls show a tight race. An
average of polling data by RealClearPolitics shows Romney with a
2 percentage point lead over Santorum, and Romney is seen easily
beating Santorum in Arizona.
The two are near even in national polls.
Santorum has risen as a main challenger to the former
Massachusetts governor largely by focusing on his socially
conservative positions like opposing gay marriage, while Romney
has continued to press his business credentials.
But in making his economic pitch, Santorum blasted Romney's
record and said his rival's tax plan did not go far enough.
"Attempting to distract from his record of tax and fee
increases as governor of Massachusetts, poor job creation, and
aggressive pursuit of earmarks, he now says he wants to follow
my lead and lower individual as well as corporate marginal tax
rates," he wrote.
Santorum said he would propose two income tax rates of 10
percent and 28 percent and would triple the personal deduction
for children as well as eliminate the marriage tax penalty. He
would also halve the corporate tax rate to 17.5 percent.
As for spending, Santorum said his budget proposals would
reduce spending and cut the federal workforce.
He also said he would repeal Obama's healthcare overhaul,
give Congress five free trade agreements during his first year
in office, and cut entitlement programs by 10 percent.
