NEW YORK Nov 9 Nate Silver is an oxymoron come
to life: the famous statistician.
After successfully calling the Electoral College results in
all 50 states ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Silver,
the man behind the popular FiveThirtyEight blog, has quickly
become a symbol of the new power of data in politics.
Television pundits across the political spectrum praised his
accuracy on the night of the election. His book, "The Signal and
the Noise," about the science of prediction, shot up to number
two on Amazon.com.
Silver spoke with Reuters Thursday evening. Here is an
edited and condensed version of the conversation.
Q: Some of the more established polls this year had some of
the worst results. Why do you think that was?
A: I think pollsters have to get back to the basics here. Do
you have a poll that is actually calling everyone? Some of the
polls that didn't include cellphones had bad years and that's
what you would expect. If you aren't taking a representative
sample, you won't get a representative snapshot. Polls on the
Internet, like Ipsos, and those like it did pretty well. We are
living our lives more online and you need to have different ways
to capture that. (Ipsos is the polling partner of Reuters. A
report by Fordham University ranked Ipsos/Reuters first of 28
polling organizations in accuracy of final, national
pre-election estimates.)
Q: Before the election, you were criticized by some
politicians and pundits who said the race was much closer than
what your model suggested. Where was the discrepancy?
A: It helps to have a set of rules that you set up. You have
to look at the data in a consistent way and an unbiased way and
not be fooled by the noise associated with polling. So many
people were distracted by the fact that you had polling firms
that had outliers, whether from error or poor methodology. The
outlier polls got the headlines, whereas the consensus was clear
that Obama had a lead in the swing states.
Q: How did you get interested in forecasting?
A: A lot of it was baseball. It was hoping to win my fantasy
league that drew me to sabermetrics (which applies statistical
analysis to predict the performance of athletes). I was drafting
Bobby Bonilla and Robin Ventura, these players who had big,
brand names that weren't that good anymore. I then started to
apply this stuff to analyze real world problems.
Q: What are the limitations of predictive modeling? Where
doesn't it work?
A: A lot of things can't be modeled very well. In the book,
I look at how difficult it is for economists to forecast jobs
and growth. The techniques used are either algorithms or you
spitball it (guess at the answer). Neither works all that well.
Some of that is acknowledging that the economy is an incredibly
complex organization. It's hard to predict 3 million people
interacting with each other. Politics are an empirically
answerable question. The polls in general elections are pretty
reliable, and you can trust them 90 percent of the time. That's
not as true in primary elections because it's a different
turnout.
Q: Politicians take their own polls, of course, and have
their own ways of analyzing data. Did you talk with either the
Obama or Romney campaigns about how they were doing it?
A: Only a little bit. I think there are a lot of great
reporters who have good conversations with the campaigns, and I
had conversations with the campaigns, too. I trust the public
information more.
Q: How will polling change before the 2016 election?
A: Polls did pretty well on the whole, but in four years you
will see more Internet-based polling. That's really a success
story this year, and those firms did quite well for themselves.
The Google poll was almost perfect, much better than the Gallup
poll. We're living in a world where Google beats Gallup.