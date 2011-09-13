Sept 12 Republican presidential candidates on
Monday traded barbs over their positions on Social Security but
avoided deep discussion of possible solutions to a coming
funding crunch in the retirement program.
Here are some important dates and possible choices
lawmakers will weigh on Social Security as 77 million older
Americans -- Baby Boomers born between 1946 and 1964 -- begin
to draw benefits.
IMPORTANT DATES
For years, Social Security payroll taxes generated huge
surpluses that were put into a trust fund that loaned the money
to the government to pay for income tax cuts and other
programs. Now, spending on Social Security benefits exceeds tax
revenues, although the trust fund still earns interest income.
-- After 2014, the deficit between payroll tax revenues and
benefit payments is expected to grow rapidly as the number of
retirees grows at a substantially faster rate than the number
of workers, according to the latest trustees report.
-- After 2022, Social Security will have to tap into its
trust fund to pay benefits.
-- In 2036, the trust fund is exhausted and the program
will be able to pay only about 75 percent of promised benefits
with tax revenues.
-- Benefit payments will rise from about 5 percent of U.S.
Gross Domestic Product now to about 6.1 percent in 2035.
SOME CHOICES AHEAD
-- Raise the retirement age. The retirement age for full
Social Security benefits is 66 and will rise to 67 for anyone
born after 1960. Some lawmakers have suggested raising the
retirement age to as high as 70. Anyone retiring before that
age would receive Social Security benefits at a reduced level.
-- Increase the amount of income subject to Social Security
taxes. Polling shows this as most politically acceptable
choice. The amount of income subject to Social Security taxes
rises with the rate of inflation and stands now at $106,800.
-- Raise the tax rate. The Social Security payroll tax rate
is 12.4 percent, evenly split between employers and workers.
Workers' share of the tax was temporarily reduced to 4.2
percent in 2011. Some analysts say raising the rate could
discourage hiring.
-- Change the benefit calculation. The initial Social
Security benefit is on workers' wages and subsequent increases
are determined by consumer price inflation. Because wages
historically have risen faster than consumer prices, some
analysts suggest linking the initial benefit more closely to
consumer prices than wages.
-- Reduce cost-of-living adjustments. Some economists argue
the Consumer Price Index used by the government to adjust
Social Security benefit payments overstates the actual rate of
inflation because people often switch to lower-cost items when
faced with price increases.
-- Reduce benefits for wealthier retirees. Benefits are
paid regardless of income and some analysts propose reducing or
eliminating Social Security for retirees whose assets or income
exceed a set level. Critics say that would turn Social Security
into a welfare program, eroding public support for what now is
the most popular social program offered by the government.
(Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Jackie Frank)