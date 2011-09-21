* Romney, Perry renew Social Security battle before debate
* Issue will be critical for senior citizens in Florida
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Republican presidential
hopeful Mitt Romney stepped up his criticism of rival Rick
Perry over Social Security on Wednesday, the day before a
Florida debate where the issue is certain to be prominent.
During an appearance in Miami and in a flurry of campaign
statements, Romney challenged Perry to spell out his plans for
the future of the U.S. retirement program including how it
would work at a state level.
Perry, the Texas governor who has moved past Romney to take
the lead in polls in the 2012 Republican nominating race, has
harshly criticized Social Security as a Ponzi scheme and a
failure and said states should be able to opt out.
Romney questioned the viability of a state-based plan for
Social Security, an issue that will be closely watched in
Florida where senior citizens are a big and vital segment of
the electorate.
"Would people choose states to live in, particularly as
they get older, based on who had the best Social Security
plan?" Romney asked about Perry's plan during a Miami town hall
event. "Would you have people move around trying to find better
Social Security or a better deal?"
Romney and some Republican strategists have said Perry's
comments about the popular Social Security program would be a
liability in a 2012 general election against President Barack
Obama.
Romney's fresh attacks hinted at his possible strategy in
Thursday's Republican debate in Orlando, Florida. The
differences between Romney, the former Massachusetts governor,
and Perry on Social Security have been a prominent theme in the
last two debates.
The Romney campaign listed six questions for Perry on how
the responsibility for Social Security could be shifted to
states, including how it would be administered, whether states
would be obligated to offer a program and whether they would be
responsible for the program's unfunded liabilities.
"This election is about choices and voters -- and voters
will have the opportunity to choose between Mitt Romney, who
wants to fix and strengthen Social Security for the next
generation, and Rick Perry, who wants to dismantle it," Romney
spokeswoman Gail Gitcho said in a statement.
Perry has responded to the attacks by saying he would
preserve benefits for those currently in or almost ready to
enter the program, but he wanted to see a national conversation
begin about its future.
Perry's campaign has noted Romney's own criticism of the
Social Security program in his book, which compared those
managing Social Security to criminals.
"Now Mr. Romney is again sounding like a Democrat,
distorting the truth and trying to scare senior citizens,"
Perry spokesman Ray Sullivan said.
"Mr. Romney has been running for president full time for
nearly five years, and has failed to issue a specific plan on
Social Security," he said.
"Rick Perry and other conservatives are courageous enough
to be honest about federal spending and entitlements, whether
Mr. Romney and the liberals like it or not."
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)