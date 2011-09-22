* Elderly are most important voting bloc in Florida
* Romney seizes on Social Security as wedge against Perry
By Jane Sutton
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 22 Republican presidential
candidate Rick Perry sounded a more temperate note on Social
Security on Thursday as he greeted Florida Republican
convention delegates with a promise to secure and fix the
pension program that he has called a Ponzi scheme.
Analysts say the Texas governor has no choice but to tone
it down as he goes head-to-head with rival Mitt Romney in what
could be a protracted battle for the Republican nomination in
retirement haven Florida, the most populous of the presidential
swing states.
In a letter distributed to 3,500 Republican delegates who
will vote for their favorite candidate in a nonbinding straw
poll on Saturday, Perry said, "I will keep our promise to
seniors so their Social Security and Medicare benefits are
secure.
"But I won't allow these programs to collapse under their
own fiscal weight for future generations. ... I will fix
entitlement programs."
Perry, who has moved past former Massachusetts governor
Romney to take the lead in polls in the 2012 Republican
nominating race, has previously called Social Security a Ponzi
scheme and a failure and said states should be able to opt
out.
Mac Stipanovich, a Republican strategist and campaign
manager for former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, said Perry's
earlier statements, such as calling Social Security
unconstitutional, have been too dogmatic and careless to play
well among graying and risk-averse Floridians.
"I don't think it works in Governor Perry's favor," said
Stipanovich, who is not involved with any of the campaigns.
"Any time you talk about reforming Social Security, it
requires an explanation that is simultaneously reassuring.
Calling it a Ponzi scheme probably lacks nuance."
Florida has more Social Security recipients than any other
state except California, and a third of Florida's registered
voters are 60 or older. Because they show up at the polls in
greater numbers than any other age group, they wield outsized
clout.
"The senior vote is probably more important than any other
voting bloc in the Republican Party primary," said Brad Coker,
managing director of Mason Dixon Polling. "The Social Security
issue, I think it will hurt Perry.
"He's going to be under a lot of scrutiny from senior
voters," Coker said.
'FEET TO THE FIRE'
Romney has seized on the issue during two previous debates
among the eight major Republican candidates, and is expected to
do so again at Thursday night's televised debate in Orlando.
"The Florida factor is a big part of the Romney strategy to
really drive a wedge with Perry on Social Security," Coker
said.
Florida Democrats have characterized Perry and Romney as
two peas in pod, both determined to gut Social Security --
Romney because he previously supported a plan that would let
younger workers put part of their Social Security taxes into
private, individual accounts.
Coker said that position probably appeals to a lot of
Republican seniors in Florida and shouldn't hurt Romney in the
primary election. But he said Perry still has plenty of time to
recover on the Social Security before the primary caucuses and
elections begin in February to choose a challenger to
Democratic President Barack Obama.
To do so, he would have to win over voters like Dolores
Clark, a 70-ish Florida straw poll delegate who said she was
unhappy with the lack of specifics she's heard on Social
Security reform so far.
"I think we have to start putting these politicians' feet
to the fire," Clark said.
She and Teri Strong, a delegate in her 50s, both said they
would support changing the Social Security program for younger
workers, possibly through individual accounts or further
extensions of the retirement age.
But they were adamant that it should be left untouched for
retirees already receiving benefits.
"My parents are on Social Security. There's no way they
could survive without it," Strong said.
"They made a promise to people 65 and older," said Clark.
"I think you have to keep your promise to those that are
already on it."
(Editing by Xavier Briand)