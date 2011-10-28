Oct 28 The major U.S. Republican presidential
contenders are offering tax programs that range from radical to
rehashed corporate wish lists.
Here is a look at the proposals each candidate is making,
based on statements on their websites and Reuters reports:
MICHELE BACHMANN
-Personal
Eliminate the estate tax; "fix" the alternative minimum
tax; reduce the number of tax brackets.
-Corporate
Give multinational corporations a tax holiday on
repatriating foreign profits. Cut the tax rate on future
foreign profit repatriation to 5 percent from 35 percent.
Cut the corporate tax rate "substantially;" make the
research and development tax credit permanent.
HERMAN CAIN
-Personal
Impose a 9 percent national sales tax.
Replace the progressive individual income tax system with a
9 percent individual flat tax on gross income minus charitable
deductions. Set up inner-city empowerment zones offering tax
deductions to residents.
Eliminate payroll taxes, the capital gains tax, the estate
tax and "nearly all deductions."
Eventually introduce a "Fair Tax" imposing a single 23
percent national sales tax to replace other taxes.
End the Internal Revenue Service "as we know it."
Repeal the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, which
established the permanent income tax.
-Corporate
Replace the corporate income tax system with a 9 percent
business flat tax on gross income minus purchases from other
U.S.-located businesses, capital investment and net exports.
End the corporate tax on repatriated foreign profits.
Allow immediate expensing of business investment.
NEWT GINGRICH
-Personal
Make the Bush tax cuts permanent.
Eliminate the capital gains tax and the estate tax.
Adopt an optional flat tax of 15 percent.
Preserve the mortgage interest and charitable donation
deductions. Create a new personal deduction of $12,000.
-Corporate
Cut the corporate tax to 12.5 percent from 35 percent, and
allow 100 percent expensing of new equipment purchases.
JON HUNTSMAN
-Personal
Reduce the number of tax brackets to three: 8, 14 and 23
percent. Eliminate all deductions and credits; the alternative
minimum tax; and the capital gains and dividend taxes.
-Corporate
Cut the corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 35 percent.
Shift to a territorial system and implement a repatriation
tax holiday for overseas corporate profits.
RON PAUL
Amend the Constitution to abolish the income tax and the
estate tax. Shut down the Internal Revenue Service.
Eliminate the capital gains tax; taxes on tip income;
taxation of Social Security benefits.
RICK PERRY
-Personal
Replace the progressive tax system with a single 20 percent
tax bracket that would be optional, letting low-income
taxpayers stay in the 10 percent and 15 percent brackets.
Eliminate the capital gains tax, dividend tax, estate tax,
and the tax on Social Security benefits.
For families earning less than $500,000, keep the mortgage
interest, charitable gifts and state and local tax deductions.
Nearly double the standard deduction for non-itemizing
taxpayers to $12,500 for individuals and dependents.
-Corporate
Cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35
percent, with lower rates for smaller businesses.
Give corporations a tax holiday to repatriate offshore
profits at a 5.25 percent rate instead of 35 percent.
Shift the United States to a territorial tax system,
allowing multinationals to pay little or no U.S. income tax on
profits brought home from abroad.
MITT ROMNEY
-Personal
Do not let the Bush tax cuts expire. Make the Bush
investment income tax cuts permanent.
Eliminate taxes on capital gains, dividends and interest
for taxpayers with adjusted gross income under $200,000.
Eliminate the estate tax.
-Corporate
Cut the corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 35 percent.
Switch to a territorial system letting U.S. corporations
pay little or no U.S. tax on foreign profits.
Adopt a "robust investment tax credit" and extend the
write-off for capital expenditures for additional year.
