* Obama trying to create a distraction with tax issue -
Gillespie
* Obama campaign is pressing Romney for more tax returns
WASHINGTON Aug 19 Republican U.S. presidential
challenger Mitt Romney plans to make public his 2011 tax return
by Oct. 15, a senior campaign adviser said on Sunday, as
President Barack Obama's re-election team pressed its criticism
of Romney's decision not to disclose more about his personal
taxes.
Romney, a former private equity executive who is one of the
richest men ever to run for president, has come under pressure
for months from the Obama campaign to release more years of tax
returns.
He has released his 2010 tax return and estimates for 2011
but does not plan to reveal more years of returns. In April, he
requested an extension from the Internal Revenue Service to file
his 2011 tax forms, while estimating his tax liability at $3.2
million for last year.
Ed Gillespie, a senior Romney adviser, indicated the former
Massachusetts governor would release the 2011 return by Oct. 15,
about three weeks before the Nov. 6 election, but refused to say
exactly when.
"Look, October 15 is the deadline for the IRS on an
extension. We have said as soon as they're ready we're going to
release them. And I believe they'll be ready before that,"
Gillespie told the "Fox News Sunday" program.
"They're being finalized. There's a lot of forms that have
to come in from other entities that the governor doesn't have
control over," Gillespie added.
He said Americans will have "ample information" about
Romney's taxes with the disclosure of the 2010 return and the
planned release of the 2011 return.
The Obama campaign and its Democratic allies have targeted
Romney's wealth and refusal to release more tax returns in ads
that paint him as out of touch with ordinary Americans. Romney
has an estimated net worth of up to $250 million.
Obama's campaign said on Friday that if Romney releases five
years of returns, it would not press him to release more - a
proposal quickly rejected by Romney's team.
'MORE DAMAGING'
"Look, Mitt Romney is a highly educated man. And he has
clearly made a decision that what is in those tax returns is far
more damaging to him than to do what every presidential
candidate has done, which is show the American people your
personal finances," Obama campaign senior adviser Robert Gibbs
told "Fox News Sunday."
Gillespie faulted the Obama team's focus on Romney's
personal taxes. "It wasn't an issue in 2008 because President
Obama wasn't trying to distract from a four-year-long record of
failed policies," he added.
Romney's vice presidential choice, congressman Paul Ryan, on
Friday released tax returns showing he paid an effective tax
rate of 20 percent last year, roughly in line with Obama's rate
and likely higher than that of his running mate, Mitt Romney.
Ryan's release of his 2010 and 2011 tax returns aligned him
with Romney's position that giving out two years of tax returns
is adequate.
The top congressional Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid, this month accused Romney of not paying taxes for 10
years, a claim Romney has strongly denied.
Romney said on Thursday he paid at least a 13 percent tax
rate every year over the last 10 years. Romney has released tax
information showing that he paid a 13.9 percent rate for 2010.
He said in January he would probably pay 15.4 percent for 2011.
Obama paid a rate of 20.5 percent for 2011.
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" program, Maryland
Governor Martin O'Malley, head of the Democratic Governors
Association, said: "The only thing we know for sure is one year
of returns. ... We know that he (Romney) has been engaged in tax
avoidance schemes, with offshore accounts ... in Cayman Islands
and the Bahamas. ... But it is tax avoidance."