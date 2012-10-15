By Nick Carey
| CEDAR FALLS, Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa Oct 15 Tea Party activist
Judd Saul admits that he can sound a little unhinged when he
gets talking about an issue close to his heart that most
Americans have never heard of.
"Agenda 21 is an elusive enemy that floats in and chokes you
gradually," said Saul, of the Cedar Valley Tea Party in Cedar
Falls, Iowa. "They want to destroy the middle-class way of
life."
"Agenda 21 aims to undermine your property rights and force
you" to live in cities, Jake Robinson told Tea Party members at
a meeting in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in April.
For Joe Dugan, leader of the Myrtle Beach Tea Party in South
Carolina, "Agenda 21 is nothing short of treason."
If you don't know what Agenda 21 is, you're not alone - only
about 15 percent of Americans do. It is a nonbinding U.N.
resolution signed by more than 170 world leaders (including
Republican U.S. President George H.W. Bush) at the 1992 Earth
Summit in Rio de Janeiro as a way to promote sustainable
development in the face of a rapidly growing global population.
A small percentage of Americans say it is an attack on their
very existence - part of a grand conspiracy to take away their
gun rights, destroy suburbia and turn America into a modern-day
Soviet state.
At a local level across the country, conservative activists
linked to the Tea Party movement have rallied around the cause
of blocking development they say is part of the conspiracy.
Kim Simac, a member of the Northwoods Patriots in northern
Wisconsin, believes a local sustainable development plan will
shut down her horse-riding school because her business takes up
more land than the plan allows for. Heather Gass says she has
been fighting sustainable development plans in the San Francisco
area that she says will include hefty road tolls and
deliberately drive up gas prices "because they want to force us
out of our cars."
"It sounds crazy, but it's true," she added.
Activists dislike the use of multi-unit apartment buildings
in city plans - which they call "stack 'em and pack 'em" units -
as well as bike lanes and other zoning restrictions they say
impinge upon the value of their property and rights.
"Property ownership is the essence of the American dream and
a cornerstone of the American economy," said John Anthony, a
conservative small business owner in New Jersey who has devoted
a lot of time to studying Agenda 21. "When you diminish property
values, you shrink the net worth of the entire middle class."
Republicans at the state level have passed or tried to pass
laws aimed at Agenda 21 and the International Council for Local
Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), an international association
of local governments. ICLEI was formed in 1990, and its
promotion of sustainable development at the local government
level has made it synonymous with Agenda 21 to Tea Party
opponents. Activists have gone after the ICLEI in their attacks
and the group has lost 29 U.S. members as a result.
This summer, Alabama passed a property rights bill targeting
Agenda 21, which was signed by Governor Robert Bentley - his
office did not respond to a request for comment. Anti-Agenda 21
resolutions were also passed in Kansas and New Hampshire.
Campaigners managed to persuade the Republican National
Committee to pass a resolution on the "destructive and
insidious" plan being "covertly pushed into local communities,"
and the party's 2012 platform approved in August stated: "We
strongly reject the U.N. Agenda 21 as erosive of American
sovereignty."
AND YET...
After all that, things have gone a bit quiet. The issue
barely registers in the presidential election campaign, and the
Republican National Committee did not respond to a request for a
comment.
At a local level, there are signs of a backlash.
A June poll of 1,300 U.S. voters commissioned by the
American Planning Association found that when asked whether they
supported or opposed U.N. Agenda 21, 85 percent of respondents
said they did not know enough to form an opinion. Nine percent
supported Agenda 21, 6 percent opposed it.
"I think the Tea Party people who turn up to shout at
planning meetings are heading for a McCarthy moment," said Ron
Littlefield, the mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, referring to
the Communist witch hunts of Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy
in the 1950s.
"They have been heard, and many people are sick of their
scare tactics," added the mayor, whom local Tea Party activists
have been trying to recall for raising property taxes.
Don Knapp, U.S. spokesman for the ICLEI, rejected the notion
of an anti-American plot. "Sustainable development is not a
top-down conspiracy from the U.N., but a bottom-up push from
local governments," he said.
An anti-sustainable development bill in Arizona died this
spring when the Arizona Chamber of Commerce successfully lobbied
against it, arguing it was vague and could drive away
corporations that have embraced sustainable development.
"We thought this was a wrongheaded approach," said chamber
spokesman Garrick Taylor. "It would be bad for business."
Many conservatives also vehemently disagree with the global
warming arguments behind Agenda 21. But planners and developers
say sustainable development plans are needed to meet future
shifts in the size and age of the U.S. population.
According to U.S. Census Bureau projections, America's
population should grow by more than 40 percent by 2050 to 440
million, requiring millions of new housing units. Demographers
and developers also warn that as baby boomers start turning 70
in 2016 and seek to downsize their homes, there will be a spike
in demand for multi-apartment buildings in walkable areas.
"What I want to hear from opponents of sustainable
development is where are you going to put 50 million new housing
units over the next few decades?" said Mitchell Silver, head of
planning for Raleigh, North Carolina, who is also president of
the American Planning Association (APA). "So far, I haven't
gotten an answer to that question."
Another problem some Tea Party activists acknowledge is that
few local officials have heard of Agenda 21. This was the case
in Garland, Texas, during a debate on the city's strategic plan.
Anti-Agenda 21 activists objected to bike lanes, efforts to
determine what types of businesses to allow into Garland and any
reference to "sustainable development."
"We found if we mentioned Agenda 21, our officials' eyes
would glaze over," said Katrina Pierson of the Garland Tea
Party. "So we focused on parts of the plan we didn't like."
Her group managed to have significant portions of the city
plan changed and got Garland to quit its membership in the
ICLEI.
Judd Saul was not so successful when he went to battle
against Cedar Falls 2020, the city's development plan. Saul says
his studies of Agenda 21 began after he discovered that the
requirement to have a lockbox at the back door of his family's
restaurant containing keys for emergency service access to his
property was "based on international fire regulations."
Saul says that rather than taking on the parts of Cedar
Falls 2020 he disliked most, he focused instead on Agenda 21 at
a public meeting to discuss the plan. As almost no one in
attendance knew what he was talking about, Saul says his words
met with blank stares.
"I wish I'd focused on why the plan was bad," he said,
"instead of talking about Agenda 21 and looking like a wacko nut
job."
(Editing by Claudia Parsons and Prudence Crowther)