Sept 29 The United States votes for president on Nov. 6, 2012.

Here is a guide to some terms used in the presidential election process.

ELECTORAL VOTES

The U.S. presidential election is not a true nationwide contest. It is a state-by-state competition to gather a majority -- at least 270 -- of the 538 "electoral votes."

The votes for the 50 U.S. states and the U.S. capital city, Washington, D.C., are apportioned by population and correspond to the number of members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate for each state. Every state has two members of the Senate. A state's number of members of the House depends upon its population.

It is possible, although unusual, for a candidate to win the presidency without taking a majority of the nationwide popular vote. For example, Republican George W. Bush was elected president in 2000 even though Democratic candidate Al Gore received more than half a million more of the votes cast nationwide than Bush.

As the most populous state, California has the most electoral votes, with 55. Seven states and Washington, D.C. have the minimum number of electoral votes, three.

In 48 of the 50 states, the presidential candidate who wins the most votes gets all of a state's electoral votes. In Maine and Nebraska, the electoral votes can be divided if one candidate wins the most votes in a House district but not the statewide vote.

PRIMARY

Before the general election, nominees of the two major U.S. political parties -- the Republican Party and the Democratic Party -- are chosen via contests held in individual states, mostly through primary elections. In some states, only registered members of a party can vote in that party's primary -- that is called a closed primary. In other states, a voter need not be a member of a given party to cast a ballot in that party's primary -- that is called an open primary.

In the 2012 election cycle, state primaries are expected to begin in January or early February and run through June. The primaries will be held among Republican candidates seeking their party's presidential nomination. There will be no Democratic presidential primaries because no Democrat is challenging Democratic President Barack Obama's re-election bid.

CAUCUS

A few states, most notably Iowa, hold "caucuses," rather than primaries, in which voters from a political party attend organized meetings to pick a candidate rather than using a traditional election process.

In Iowa, the first and most prominent caucus state, voters separate into groups and vocalize support for a candidate of their choice. There are debates and discussions while voter groups try to persuade opposing voters to switch sides. In other states, votes are tallied by a show of hands or by casting ballots.

SUPER TUESDAY

Super Tuesday is a Tuesday, typically in March or February, when many states hold primary elections on the same date -- increasing the importance of that day in the nominating process.

STRAW POLL

A "straw poll" is a non-binding presidential poll conducted ahead of primaries or caucuses in a given state on behalf of political parties. The Ames Straw Poll in Iowa is a well-known Republican straw poll. Some straw polls are closely watched because they may indicate a campaign's organizational strength and ability to attract voters.

Straw polls are not always accurate indicators of who will eventually win the party's nomination. For example, Mitt Romney won the Ames straw poll in 2007, but John McCain went on to win the Republican nomination in 2008.

CONVENTION

The Democrats and Republicans stage party conventions after all the state nominating contests have been held. The nominees once were actually determined at these conventions. But they now are mostly ceremonial events that coronate a nominee already determined by the state contests and kick off the general election campaign.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to be held in Tampa, Florida starting Aug. 27, 2012. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina starting Sept. 3, 2012.

RED AND BLUE STATES

Since the 2000 presidential election, data centers and the media began using the color blue to identify states that tend to favor Democratic candidates and the color red for states that tend to favor Republican candidates. States that are not strongly associated with either party sometimes are called purple states.

SWING STATE

A "swing," or "battleground," state is one that does not consistently back one party in presidential elections, instead "swinging" between the parties from one election to the next.

In the 2012 election, states such as Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia are considered swing states. Because those states are considered unpredictable and may determine the ultimate outcome of the election, voters there are heavily courted by presidential candidates.

