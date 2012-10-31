* Company previously sued, fined for unethical work
* Employee of the firm linked to similar spam before
* Texts originated as email, circumventing law
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 A controversial Virginia
marketing and polling firm appears to have used a legal loophole
to bombard scores of Americans with unsolicited text messages
berating President Barack Obama less than a week before Election
Day.
More than a dozen different messages landed on the screens
of phone users late on Tuesday, originating from mysterious
websites instead of phone numbers. They attacked Obama and
Democrats on a variety of issues such as abortion, foreign
policy, same-sex marriage and taxation.
The domain names of those websites had been registered with
GoDaddy.com through a firm that masks original owners.
On Wednesday, Reuters compiled a list of at least nine
websites gathered from reporters who received the political text
messages. A review of websites that track domain name
registrations revealed that three of the nine websites that sent
the messages were registered by Jason Flanary. Those sites had
been suspended for spam and abuse.
An email for Jason Flanary indicated he works for
ccAdvertising, a division of FreeEats.com Inc. Neither Flanary
or the firm returned requests for comment.
CcAdvertising's website says: "All ccAdvertising services
are compliant with all Do Not Call regulations and exceptions."
Based in Centreville, Virginia, ccAdvertising is a firm that
has represented Republican candidates. It has been fined, sued
and pursued for aggressive political pushes that state
authorities and private parties have argued violate laws against
robo-calls and other types of automated phone contact.
It remains unclear who may have paid for the latest wave of
messages and how many people received them.
"If re-elected, Obama will use taxpayer money to fund
abortion. Don't let this happen," read one of the messages,
which were sent out on Tuesday. "Medicare goes bankrupt in 4000
days while Obama plays politics with senior health," read
another.
In 2011, Flanary unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for
state Senate in Virginia, and his company was sued in Fairfax
County, for allegedly unleashing thousands of spam texts in the
last days of campaigning.
Federal law generally prohibits sending text messages to
phone users who did not give prior consent, but does not
specifically address non-commercial messages that originate as
email, which includes political ones.
That is how ccAdvertising appears to get around the law:
Each phone number by default has an attached email address. The
spammer can spray emails to those addresses through trial and
error. That way the message goes through as an email but appears
to the receiver as a text message and, in fact, can cost
consumers money if they do not have unlimited data plans.
ccAdvertising and its work are used as an example in a
petition to the Federal Communications Commission to specify a
ban on spam email-to-text messages, filed earlier this year by
Democratic firm Revolution Messaging.
"The FCC makes exemptions for people to be able to send
email for political causes, but let's be honest, just because
you're adding an email extension and using an email gateway, you
still have to find a phone number," said Scott Goodstein, who
runs Revolution Messaging.
Goodstein believes that ccAdvertising has been behind
political text spam waves in several states this year.
ccAdvertising lists a variety of political and corporate
clients on its website, including Americans for Tax Reform, a
non-profit run by anti-tax Republican Grover Norquist.
"Americans for Tax Reform has never done this type of
unsolicited text messaging with ccAdvertising or any other
vendor, and we never will," said spokesman John Kartch, adding
that the group has not done business with ccAdvertising "for
more than a year" and, in fact, actively opposed Flanary in his
state Senate bid.
The FCC and major phone carriers including Verizon
and T-Mobile have encouraged users to report spam messages,
which can be done by forwarding them to a short phone number
7726 (spells "SPAM").
(Additional reporting by Alexander Cohen, Sinead Carew, David
Ingram and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Karey Wutkowski and
Stacey Joyce)