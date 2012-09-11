* U.S. union groups began push on China auto parts in
January
* Now is time for decision, steelworkers union ally says
* USTR declines to discuss status of request for action
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. union groups early this
year began a campaign to persuade President Barack Obama to
clamp down on imports of auto parts from China, which they said
are unfairly subsidized and threatened 1.6 million jobs in all
50 states.
Now, with the Nov. 6 presidential election fast approaching
and votes on the line in the U.S. industrial heartland, the
groups are looking for Obama to announce a decision soon.
"It's been basically seven full months. That's plenty of
time to evaluate the merits of the case, and I do think the time
to make a decision is now, absolutely," said Scott Paul,
executive director of the Alliance for American Manufacturing,
which works with the United Steelworkers union.
"This is an issue that's critical to Ohio, and to Michigan
and to Pennsylvania and even to states like Virginia and
Wisconsin, which have a lot of auto parts jobs," Paul said.
Ohio, a battleground state that Obama won in 2008, is seen
as particularly important to Obama's effort to defeat Republican
challenger Mitt Romney in the Nov 6 election.
Romney has wooed union workers by promising to crack down on
China's trade and currency practices beginning on day one, but
the latest polls show him running behind Obama.
New trade data on Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit with
China soared in July to a record $29.4 billion, helping to
underscore Romney's charge Obama has not been tough enough.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS URGE ACTION
After nearly all 190 Democrats in the U.S. House of
Representatives sent Obama a letter in March calling for action
on Chinese-made auto parts, White House adviser Gene Sperling
told Reuters the administration took the issue "very seriously
and we are very carefully reviewing it."
Nkenge Harmon, spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade
Representative's office, declined recently to say whether a
decision was imminent. Harmon also would not say if
administration had decided not to act.
Paul said he believed the issue was still being discussed at
senior levels within the White House.
The Economic Policy Institute, a think tank supported by
labor groups, estimates the Chinese auto parts industry has
received about $27.5 billion in subsidies since 2001.
Those generous handouts are the second leading cause of job
losses in the U.S. auto parts sector, behind outsourcing to
Mexico, United Auto Workers President Bob King has said.
The steelworkers successfully lobbied Obama in 2009 to curb
tire imports from China, an action the union says helped create
hundreds of new jobs. However, Romney called this move
protectionist despite his promise to get tough on Beijing.
China reacted angrily to the move and imposed tit-for-tat
retaliation against U.S. poultry exports. It also challenged the
move at the World Trade Organization, but international trade
judges said Obama acted within trade rules.
Labor groups have urged the Obama administration to file a
case against Chinese auto part subsidies at the WTO or take the
even more unusual step of "self-initiating" U.S. anti-dumping
and countervailing duty proceedings against Beijing.
The second course could be more difficult since the U.S.
imports many auto parts from China and the administration would
have to file a series of cases to cover them all.`
In addition, Obama would have to persuade the U.S.
International Trade Commission, an independent government
agency, to approve the investigations, a role usually played by
industry attorneys, not the federal government.
Unlike the tires case, union groups never filed a formal
petition to set a deadline for Obama to make a decision on
Chinese auto parts imports. But they hope the approaching
election will prompt him to take action.
Tim Reif, general counsel in the U.S. Trade Representative's
office, who is in China this week for talks, told reporters in
June that any action against China on the automotive front would
be based on a "careful examination of the facts".