NEW YORK Oct 24 Donald Trump offered to pay $5
million to the charity of President Barack Obama's choice if
Obama releases his college and passport records, the real estate
mogul and television personality said on Wednesday.
"Frankly, it's a check that I very much want to write,"
Trump said in a YouTube video released via his Twitter and
Facebook pages.
Trump has questioned whether Obama's birth certificate
issued by the state of Hawaii is legitimate, suggesting Obama
was not born in the United States, which could have made him
ineligible for the White House. The White House released the
long-form copy of Obama's birth certificate in 2011.
Trump did not say what he expected the college and passports
records to reveal but was specific in saying he wanted to see
all of Obama's college applications and records and his passport
applications and records.
"President Obama is the least transparent president in the
history of this country," Trump said in the video.
"If he releases these records it will end the question and
indeed the anger of many Americans."
Trump, who had toyed with the idea of running for the 2012
Republican presidential nomination, said the deadline for the
release of the documents was 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Oct. 31.