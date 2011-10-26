* Many say Obama has not lived up to his promise
By Andy Sullivan
LAS VEGAS, Oct 25 The slot machines jangle away
with the promise of sudden riches, but many visitors to a job
fair at a second-tier casino here are hoping merely for a
minimum-wage job to snap their losing streak.
The grim economy hasn't been the only disappointment of the
past several years for those hoping to find work with the
limousine companies, insurance agencies and home healthcare
providers that have set up shop at this career fair.
Ask Kimberly Howard who she voted for in 2008, and she
glances sideways before confiding what appears to be a shameful
secret. "Obama," she mutters.
It's not a choice she plans to repeat next year. She thinks
perhaps Republicans will do a better job of fixing the economy.
"I hope so. I'm praying so," she says quietly.
In order for President Barack Obama to win reelection next
year, he will have to convince voters like Howard to give him
another chance, particularly in battleground states with high
unemployment like Nevada, which the president visited on
Monday.
The unemployed, long an afterthought in political
campaigns, could emerge as a surprise swing constituency next
year. For decades, conventional wisdom was that the unemployed
did not vote as much as those with jobs.
But new research based on the current economic slump shows
a different picture. People who have lost their jobs are nearly
twice as likely to switch support from incumbents, according to
Andrew Healy, an economist at Loyola Marymount University.
Examining local layoff notices around the 2008 election,
Healy found in an national study that 39 percent of the newly
unemployed who had backed the incumbent party in the prior
election switched their support to the opposition, compared
with only 20 percent of other voters.
That helped Obama win Republican-leaning states like
Indiana in 2008, but could put him on the defensive this time
in states like Nevada and Michigan, where jobless households
could make up a substantial portion of the electorate.
UNHAPPY WITH STATUS QUO
Losing a job can actually mobilize people to vote during
periods of high unemployment, according to national research
being developed by Matthew Incantalupo, a graduate student at
Princeton University.
He found that those who lost their jobs before the 2008 and
2010 elections had turnout rates roughly 7 percentage points
higher than a control group of voters who lost their jobs
shortly after the election. In 1996, when the economy was
healthy, the newly unemployed had turnout rates 10 percentage
points lower than the control group.
The economic downturn has hit especially hard among large
swaths of the coalition that powered Obama to victory in 2008,
and many of those voters could have a hard time squaring his
promises of hope and change with their own struggles.
"I don't see any changes he's made that have been positive
for people," Howard says as she fills out an application form.
"He keeps saying 'more jobs, more jobs,' but I've been out of
work for four months and I'm not seeing any improvement."
The shaky economy is expected to be the dominant issue in
the November 2012 election. Those who have personal experience
with job loss could make up a significantly larger chunk of the
electorate than the official 9.1 percent unemployment rate
would suggest.
In last year's congressional elections, a historic rout for
Obama's Democrats, nearly one in three voters had experienced a
job loss in their households, according to exit polls.
Next year's election could see a similar pattern as the
jobless rate is projected to remain above 8 percent.
Obama aims to convince voters he is a better bet to boost
the economy than his eventual Republican rival. Since
September, he has been campaigning on his American Jobs Act,
which has been blocked by Republicans in Congress.
"The President brought the economy back from the brink of
another depression and he has fought for a fairer economy that
rewards hard work and responsibility," said campaign spokesman
Ben LaBolt. "He is fighting every day to create jobs and
restore economic security for the middle class."
That argument doesn't carry much weight with those at the
job fair who backed Obama in 2008.
"He could have done a lot more from what he promised at the
beginning and I just haven't seen it happen," says Augistin
Zaragosa, 49. "The help that he gave us all a couple years ago,
that was basically nothing."
LABOR UNIONS GET INVOLVED
Democrats' traditional allies in the labor movement are
trying to mobilize the unemployed.
With the help of the Service Employees International Union,
Linda Overby, an out-of-work painter in Las Vegas, has been
organizing protests at the local offices of Republican
lawmakers who oppose Obama's jobs bill.
Participation has grown as the protests have harnessed the
anger many feel about Republican efforts to erode workers'
rights, she said, and the Occupy Wall Street has helped to
raise awareness as well.
"I am seeing people start to wake up," Overby said.
But increased activism does not necessarily equal increased
support for Obama.
The International Association of Machinists counts 10,000
to 15,000 members in its Union of Unemployed, an effort to
counteract the sense of isolation that can come with job loss
and push for policies that would help those looking for work.
The group views Obama's jobs bill as a mixed bag, and an
unscientific survey found widespread dissatisfaction with his
presidency, even among Democrats.
"These folks are the swing voters of the next election
cycle," said Rick Sloan, the group's executive director. "If
they don't see any change in their lives, they're going to vote
for a change."
Obama's bill would continue enhanced unemployment benefits
in place since 2009 but that would do nothing for those who
have been jobless for so long they have already exhausted them,
Sloan said.
Sam Guy, a 24-year-old who hopes to find work in the
insurance industry, said he hasn't decided how to vote next
year. But his enthusiasm for Obama has waned. "I'm not rolling
around with a bumper sticker this time," he said.
