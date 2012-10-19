* Polls show Obama with narrow lead in crucial state
* Demographic shifts boost Democrats in once "red" state
* Northern Virginia a battleground within a battleground
By Patricia Zengerle
FAIRFAX, Va., Oct 19 Virginia is a key
battleground in the race between Democratic President Barack
Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney, and home to one of
the nation's hottest Senate campaigns, featuring two former
governors.
But one of the most important figures in the 2012 election
in Virginia is not even on the ballot.
He is the current governor, Republican Bob McDonnell, whose
efforts to move the party to the right in the politically
divided state - most notably by restricting abortions - have
energized conservative Christians, alienated other voters and
made Virginia a focal point in what Democrats call a "war on
women" by Republicans.
McDonnell's push has become an intriguing backdrop in a
crucial state in the tight races for the White House and control
of the U.S. Senate in the Nov. 6 election.
A big question is whether Virginia's increasingly
conservative government will help carry Romney and Republican
Senate candidate George Allen to victory there, or create a
backlash that could help Obama and Tim Kaine, the Democratic
nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Jim Webb.
McDonnell won the statehouse three years ago as a fiscal
conservative, without emphasizing ideology. Republicans also
made huge gains in the 2010 and 2011 elections in Virginia, and
now control every major statewide office and both houses of the
Legislature.
McDonnell and his fellow Republicans have governed with a
strong tilt toward religious conservatism, most famously by
pushing for a law that would have forced women to undergo
invasive vaginal ultrasounds in order to obtain an abortion.
The Legislature eventually backed off, and in April passed a
version of the law that mandated a less invasive procedure.
But the effort drew national attention - and mockery from
late-night television hosts - that dimmed McDonnell's image as a
pragmatist and tamped down speculation he might be chosen as
Romney's vice presidential running mate.
Also moving the Virginia Republican Party to the right has
been the state's attorney general, Ken Cuccinelli, who has
pushed hard for anti-abortion measures, skeptically challenged
scientists over climate change and advised public universities
that they cannot bar discrimination against homosexuals.
The rightward tilt of Virginia's government has energized
the Republican base - particularly white evangelical Christians,
who overwhelmingly support Romney and Allen.
Less than three weeks before the election, polls show both
Republican candidates trailing, but well within striking
distance of their Democratic foes.
The RealClearPolitics.com average of polls shows Obama ahead
of Romney in Virginia by just 0.8 point in the presidential
race. Kaine leads Allen by 2.2 points in the former governor's
battle for the Senate seat.
A crucial battleground within the state is the wealthy,
vote-rich suburbs of northern Virginia, just across the Potomac
River from Washington.
The area is home to many independent voters and moderate
Republicans who have been targeted by Obama and Kaine partly on
the theory that such voters might be dismayed by McDonnell and
other Republicans running the state.
"For many swing voters, the Republicans (in Virginia) are
perceived as being too far to the right, especially on some
hot-button social issues," said Mark Rozell, a political
scientist at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
"The transvaginal ultrasound issue played very big here and
left some lasting impressions for many voters," he said.
SHIFTING DEMOGRAPHICS
Democrats have tried to keep social issues at the center of
the campaign. They contend that some Republicans are waging a
"war on women" over contraception and abortion, rather than
focusing on improving the economy and creating jobs.
"McDonnell kind of put on this mask when he was running, of
'OK, I'm a regular guy,' but now he's going back to his roots,"
Democratic activist Susan Platt said. "Ken Cuccinelli is
following in his footsteps."
That appeal works with some voters.
Alli Guleria, 48, an orthodontist from Vienna, Virginia, a
Washington suburb, said she was deeply concerned about social
issues, and supported Kaine partly because of his record working
with Democrats and Republicans.
"It's a big deal, a big deal for me," she said. Kaine's idea
of 'we've got to work together' should be obvious by now."
Other voters said they were tired of the emphasis on social
issues, and that economic issues would decide the election.
"Women are not really concerned about the issues that
President Obama keeps bringing up," said Marta Saltus, of
Alexandria, Virginia, a Romney supporter.
Virginia was reliably Republican in presidential races for
decades until 2008, when Obama won there by 7 percentage points.
The state is becoming increasingly urban, and now almost
one-third of its voters are black, Hispanic or Asian - groups
that typically support Democrats.
Largely protected from the national economic downturn by
government-related jobs, northern Virginia has been booming,
with an influx of voters who are not as conservative as the
rural voters who long dominated the state's politics. The region
is home to about one-third of the state's 8 million residents.
"Virginia's demographics are changing," said Jennifer
Thompson, a political scientist at Virginia Commonwealth
University in Richmond. "The independents in northern Virginia
are going to turn the state either red or blue."
A DEMOCRATIC FIREWALL?
Allen has largely focused his campaign on economic issues,
while trying to paint Kaine, former chairman of the Democratic
National Committee, as too liberal and too close to Obama.
Allen's campaign accuses Kaine of waging fake "gender wars"
to avoid talking about jobs and the economy.
But Virginia's relatively strong economy can make it
difficult for Republicans to bash Democrats over jobs and
regulation, as they have in other states.
Virginia has a budget surplus, its housing market is
relatively strong and its unemployment rate, 5.9 percent in
August, th e most recent figure available, is well below the
national average of 7.8 percent.
"It's a state where no matter what has happened with this
election cycle, we found Barack Obama with a healthy lead. At
this point, even 3 points is a healthy lead with so little time
left," said Tom Jensen, director of Public Policy Polling.
A PPP survey last week had Obama leading Romney in Virginia,
50 percent to 47 percent, and Kaine ahead of Allen, 51 percent
to 44 percent. Obama had an 8-point advantage among Virginia
women, although he trailed among men by 49 percent to 48
percent. Kaine led by 12 points among women, 53 percent to 41
percent. He also led among men, 49 percent to 47 percent,
according to PPP.
Kaine has portrayed himself as a moderate throughout the
campaign, promising he will work with Republicans. He called the
Republican state Legislature's focus on social conservatism a
"vivid and horrifying spectacle."
"(Kaine's) basic approach, that 'I'm the nice guy,' helps,"
said Paul Goldman, a former head of the Democratic Party of
Virginia. "Most successful politicians realize that people are
not all that comfortable with governing by ideology. They want
something practical."
Kaine has stressed the social conservatism of Allen, who is
trying to win back the Senate seat he lost to Webb in 2006.
Allen seemed uncomfortable during a debate last week when he
was asked about the Republican ultrasound proposal and his
support for an effort by the Virginia Legislature to pass
"personhood" legislation, which would define life as starting at
the moment eggs are fertilized. That would make some common
forms of contraception illegal.
"I would never prohibit contraceptives," Allen said. He
emphasized that the "personhood" bill could be used to enhance
the punishment for someone who attacks a pregnant woman, by
establishing rights for the unborn child. Allen then changed the
subject by pivoting to the economy.
Kaine shot back that the issues were not separate: "You
can't empower women in the economy if you take away their
choices."