* Vast majority of Americans have photo ID
* Republican-led legislatures passing laws
* Correlation between income, ID
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Younger Americans, people
without college educations, the poor and Hispanics are among
groups most likely to be unable to vote under new state laws
requiring photo identification, an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos
poll data showed on Wednesday.
More than 20,000 voter interviews over the last two months
showed that an overwhelming majority of Americans have ID that
would allow them to cast ballots, a central issue in an angry
national debate over Republican-led efforts for tighter control
of U.S. voter rolls before the November general election.
Eight percent of Americans aged 18 through 24, 5 percent of
Hispanics and 5 percent of those who have never attended college
lack the right papers, the data showed.
In contrast, just 1 percent of those with a college degree
or higher said they do not have an ID that would permit them to
vote. Two percent of whites and 3 percent of black voters lacked
the right document.
Extensive media attention has focused on older voters, such
as World War Two veterans, who might be unable to cast ballots
on Nov. 6 because of the laws. But 98 percent of people aged 55
or higher said they have the right papers.
"What strikes me most is of these younger voters, who
perhaps are less likely to vote, but are more likely to vote for
(Democratic President Barack) Obama, eight percent do not have
photo IDs," Ipsos pollster Julia Clark said.
THOSE WITHOUT ID LESS LIKELY TO VOTE ANYWAY
The 2012 election campaign between Obama and his Republican
challenger, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, has been
marked by debate - and legal battles - over new voter laws.
Republican-led state legislatures have passed most of the
laws since the party won sweeping state and local election
victories in 2010. They say their goal is to prevent voter
fraud; critics say they are designed to depress turnout among
groups that typically back Democrats.
Decades of study have found virtually no use of false
identification in U.S. elections. Activists say the biggest
problem in the United States, where most elections see turnout
of well under 60 percent, is that eligible Americans do not
bother to vote.
The polling data showed that those who lack ID were less
likely to vote, regardless of state law changes. Of those who
said they were certain to vote, 98 percent said they have ID, 1
percent said they do not and 1 percent said they did not know or
were uncertain whether they had the right document.
Lower income Americans were less likely to have ID. Four
percent of those in households making less than $25,000 per year
said they lack a valid photo ID, twice as high as the 2 percent
of those in households making $50,000 or more.
Three percent of Americans in households making
$25,000-$49,999 per year said they lacked documentation.