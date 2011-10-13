Oct 13 Laura Bartlett doesn't think of herself
as the key to the 2012 elections. She's a bank employee, mother
of two and budding comedian with the troupe Four Funny Females.
And honestly, she couldn't care less about politics.
But that doesn't mean pollsters aren't keenly interested in
what she's thinking and feeling. After all, she's in the heart
of a demographic that's been the subject of some recent
political research: The Wal-Mart Mom.
The Dallas resident is more bemused than anything else. "I
really don't know what to think," says the 44-year-old, who
hits up her local Wal-Mart for groceries. "Maybe I should feel
special, like I'm being courted. By the way, if any pollster
wants to pay my Wal-Mart tab, that would be nice. I can
definitely be bought."
To political operatives, Wal-Mart Moms are no joke. They're
defined as women with kids who have shopped at the popular
discounter within the past month. They're generally white and
working-class, with almost half having household incomes below
$50,000. And just how big a political punch do they pack? In an
age when candidates scratch and claw for every 1 percent of the
vote, they represent a full 16 percent of the electorate.
In 2008, the bloc picked Barack Obama over John McCain,
helping the Democrat to victory. In the 2010 midterms, they
shifted to the Republicans, helping the party pick up major
gains. No wonder politicos are paying attention.
To pick the brains of those moms, recent focus groups were
put together by research firms Public Opinion Strategies and
Momentum Analysis, on behalf of - you guessed it - Wal-Mart,
eager to promote the importance of its own customer base.
The findings, as you might expect given a deeply troubled
economy, are decidedly dark: "Although these moms were squeezed
last year, there is a real sense that life is that much worse
and the economic strain is taking its toll," the report's
authors write. "Every week is another crisis for these moms,
and they wonder when it is going to end."
SOCCER MOMS
It has to be asked, though: What happened to all the past
political flavors-of-the-month, like Soccer Moms and Nascar
Dads (a demographic based on fans of auto racing sports
events)? Are they still out there in the political landscape,
pining by the phone for a pollster to call?
They haven't gone away, exactly. But the influence of
voting blocs waxes and wanes with each new election result.
"Pollsters put theories out there, and those theories can be
proven or disproven by elections," says Amy Leveton, senior
vice president at powerhouse political research firm Penn
Schoen Berland.
"Soccer Moms did indeed turn elections, and were a swing
vote that helped decide winners. With Nascar Dads, it wasn't as
clear that anything turned on their votes, and so they've
become less newsworthy."
Indeed, the Wal-Mart Mom might just be updated packaging
for that critical Soccer Mom demographic. Packaging designed by
Wal-Mart itself, since it injects customers and their concerns
into the political conversation.
"We are excited Wal-Mart Moms continue to be on the center
stage of the political debate, and serve as a voice for all
Americans," says Wal-Mart spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan.
That trick might not work for a smaller demographic, of
course. (Applebee's Uncles, anyone?) But when you're as
ubiquitous as Wal-Mart - 4,400 stores and 1.4 million employees
in the U.S., serving customers 200 million times a week around
the globe - you apparently have the kind of clout to be
defining voting blocs.
Wal-Mart wants "to be seen as thought leaders, with their
finger on the pulse of what their customers are thinking and
feeling. And they get some ink, with plenty of coverage for the
exact audience they're trying to appeal to," Leveton says.
In fact, the Wal-Mart Mom might be a very appropriate new
incarnation of the Soccer Mom, given the lean state of the
economy.
Those moms on the sidelines of the soccer field, juggling
various leisure activities, had more of an upper-middle-class
sheen; they were once described by pollster Ron Lester as being
wearers of "Bruno Magli shoes," with average incomes of $50,000
on their own.
Now, with many incomes shrinking, most moms are focused on
the deadly serious business of finding bargains for their
families. And that's something that's common to Americans of
all income levels.
"I wouldn't make assumptions that Wal-Mart Moms are
downscale," says Margie Omero, founder of Momentum Analysis,
who helped assemble the new research. "They're very much like
women across the board - as head of their households, they're
feeling the economic squeeze very personally, and are making
tough decisions about what to cut."
Take a Wal-Mart Mom like New York-based Melissa Daly.
"Given the economy, everyone's being more frugal these days,"
says Daly, a financial communications consultant with MFD
Communications. "We're all facing financial hardship and
looking for bargains. That's why we're shopping there."
So could Daly's love of loading up on $3 T-shirts for her
young son somehow translate into a political movement? She
admits to being a tad flattered. "I'm obviously not a Nascar
Dad, so I've never really been focused on like this," says
Daly, 41. "I'm always happy when someone wants to hear my
opinion."
The jury's out on whether Wal-Mart Moms will stick around
as a political force, or if they eventually recede into the
background, like the Sarah Palin-inspired Hockey Moms you don't
hear much about anymore. Ask Wal-Mart Moms themselves, and they
seem skeptical that anyone in Washington will actually listen
to them. Which, when you think about it, fits the current
zeitgeist just about perfectly.
"Politicians are all so fickle," says Dallas' Laura
Bartlett. "It's almost like Wal-Mart Moms are a fad, and we'll
eventually give way to guppy owners or Target shoppers or Pizza
Hut grandmas. We'll be replaced soon - so don't put too much
stock in us."
(Edited by Martin Howell, 1-646-223-6252)