* Elizabeth Warren locked horns with Wall St
* Hopes to unseat popular Republican Scott Brown
* Harvard professor says will battle special interests
By Ros Krasny
BOSTON, Sept 14 Consumer advocate Elizabeth
Warren hit the campaign trail on Wednesday after officially
launching her bid for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts with a
vow to fight for the middle class.
"Washington gives some of the biggest corporations in the
world special loopholes and tax breaks, while middle-class
families and small businesses struggle. This is wrong," Warren
said in an e-mailed statement.
A Harvard Law School professor who created the Obama
administration's new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
Warren hopes to unseat popular Republican Scott Brown in what
could be the most closely-watched Congressional race of 2012.
"Middle class families have been chipped at, hacked at,
squeezed and hammered for a generation now, and I don't think
Washington gets it," Warren said.
"A big company, like GE, pays nothing in taxes, and we're
asking college students to take on even more debt to get an
education? We're telling seniors they may need to learn to live
on less? It isn't right, and it's the reason I'm running."
Warren, 62, met with commuters at a train station in South
Boston early Wednesday, and will make at least six campaign
stops across the state over the next two days.
A former public school and Methodist Sunday school teacher,
Warren has hardscrabble roots. She grew up in Oklahoma where
her father was a janitor and her family struggled during the
Dust Bowl and Great Depression.
The best-selling author twice named among Time Magazine's
100 Most Influential people in the World has the highest
profile of Democrats vying to recapture the Senate seat held by
liberal icon Edward Kennedy for more than four decades.
NO FRIEND OF WALL ST.
After the 2008 financial crisis, Warren led a panel created
by Congress to examine how bank bailout money was being spent
and went on to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
often locking horns with Wall Street.
She is a bankruptcy expert and has been an outspoken
advocate for cracking down on abusive practices concerning
credit cards and pay-day loans.
"I've stood up to some pretty powerful interests. Those
interests are going to line up against this campaign," she
said.
Fierce opposition from Republicans in Congress are thought
to have stopped President Barack Obama from nominating Warren
to run the consumer agency, and she left his administration.
Before facing Brown, Warren must defeat several Democratic
opponents in a primary election in September 2012.
Brown, a former state legislator, won the Senate seat in a
special election in 2010 following Kennedy's death from brain
cancer in 2009. His campaign was boosted by millions of dollars
from conservative groups outside the state.
A member of the Army National Guard and former Cosmopolitan
magazine centerfold, Brown has spun his upset victory into a
high national profile and has a sizable warchest.
Brown has staked out a position as a moderate Republican
and has high approval ratings in Massachusetts. A recent survey
by the MassINC polling group for WBUR radio, however, showed
that Warren trailed him by just 9 percentage points.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Anthony Boadle)