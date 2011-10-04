* Democrat has slight edge in race for governor
* Loss would underscore Obama's difficulty in 2012
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 West Virginians vote on
Tuesday in a close governor's race that has become as much
about a Democrat not on the ballot -- U.S. President Barack
Obama -- as about the two men who are running.
An upset Republican victory would be the third special
election loss for Democrats within three weeks, just as the
president's 2012 re-election campaign begins to gain steam.
Polls show a razor-thin margin between West Virginia's
Democratic acting governor, Earl Ray Tomblin, and Republican
businessman Bill Maloney, who has never held elected office and
has sought to make the fight a referendum on Obama and a
rejection of Tomblin as a career politician.
Tomblin's campaign has rejected efforts to tie the acting
governor, who is also president of the West Virginia senate, to
the White House.
Outside groups have poured millions of dollars into the
state race, even though the winner must run again in the
general election in November 2012. The Republican Governors
Association has spent more than $3 million and the Democratic
Governors Association over $2 million. The RGA funded a spot
linking Tomblin to Obama's healthcare law that has aired
repeatedly even in the expensive Washington media market.
The Republicans "are buying expensive," said Jennifer
Duffy, an analyst at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
"They realize that it's a bit of a long shot but they felt it
was worth trying and they put a lot of money on TV for him."
In September, Democrats lost special elections for U.S.
House of representatives seats from New York and Nevada.
Republicans trumpeted the New York victory, for a seat held by
Democrats for decades, in particular as evidence of voter
discontent ahead of the 2012 contest.
DRAGGING DOWN THE PARTY?
A Republican victory in West Virginia, which has not had a
Republican governor for 10 years, would be taken as a sign
Obama is dragging down his party. Republican John McCain
defeated Obama handily in the state in 2008, when Obama won the
presidency, and the president's popularity there has declined
since.
Democrats hold a nearly two-to-one voter registration
advantage over Republicans in the state, and polls have shown
Tomblin leading Maloney. But the Democrat's lead has narrowed,
and a Public Policy Polling survey on Monday showed him with a
47 percent to 46 percent edge -- a statistical dead heat.
Analysts said Tomblin would still be considered a slight
favorite, but that the outcome will depend on which party gets
its voters to the polls.
"A low turnout would favor Maloney because it would make it
volatile," said Robert Rupp, a political scientist at West
Virginia Wesleyan College. "We're so anti-incumbent this year,
if you are mobilized at all, you are mad and you are
anti-incumbent."
Only about 18 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in
the May primary. More are expected on Tuesday, but experts said
it was difficult to assess how many, with Democrats mounting
intense get-out-the-vote efforts.
Seeking to separate himself from Obama, Tomblin has
released new ads showing him with Joe Manchin, the former
governor whose election to the U.S. Senate led to the special
election. A conservative Democrat, Manchin has distanced
himself from the White House, particularly on opposition to the
Environmental Protection Agency, seen in West Virginia as a
threat to coal industry jobs.
"Earl Ray Tomblin is suing the EPA to protect our coal
industry and mining jobs, and he always will stand up for
what's best for West Virginians," Tomblin campaign spokesman
Chris Stadelman said.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)