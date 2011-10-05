* Race tightened after Republicans ran anti-Obama ads
* Outside groups poured in millions of dollars
(Recasts, adds quotes, updates result)
By Patricia Zengerle
CHARLESTON, W.Va., Oct 4 Democrat Earl Ray
Tomblin held on for a slim victory in the West Virginia
governor's race on Tuesday, narrowly preventing a third state
special election embarrassment for President Barack Obama.
Longtime politician Tomblin, the acting governor, defeated
mining engineer Bill Maloney, who has never held elected
office, by about 3 percentage points.
With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Tomblin, 59, led
Maloney by 50 percent to 47 percent, or about 8,500 votes.
Three other candidates received low levels of support,
including one associated with the Green Party, who won 2
percent.
The court-ordered special election had become as much about
the Democratic president as about the candidates on the ballot
in the last days before the vote.
Outside groups poured millions of dollars into the contest,
recognizing that a third special election loss for a Democrat
within just the past three weeks would have been especially
damaging as Obama's 2012 re-election bid gears up.
The Democratic Governors Association spent $2.4 million on
the race, and the Republican Governors Association spent $3.4
million, including a spot that began running a few days ago in
the expensive Washington, D.C., media market tying Tomblin to
Obama's healthcare law.
Tomblin said his victory showed outsiders could not
influence the state's voters. The conservative Democrat, who
campaigned on his experience and West Virginia's relatively
strong economic position, did not mention Obama or any other
national party leader in his victory speech, and he promised he
would work with members of both parties.
"We were able to fight back against those who wanted to
bring in extreme ideas and create the turmoil seen in
Washington," he told supporters.
West Virginia's budget is balanced and, although the state
has the nation's second-lowest per capita income, its
unemployment rate is 8.1 percent, a point below the national
level.
Maloney told his supporters he had called Tomblin to
congratulate him, and urged them to work with the Democrat.
NO REPEAT OF NEW YORK
In September, Democrats lost special elections for U.S.
House of Representatives seats from New York and Nevada.
Republicans trumpeted the New York victory for a seat held by
Democrats for decades as evidence of voter discontent.
Although West Virginia reliably backs Republicans in
presidential elections, a Democratic defeat would have been
taken as a sign Obama is dragging down his party, because the
state has not had a Republican governor for 10 years.
Neil Berch, a political science professor at West Virginia
University, said Tomblin's victory showed Democrats did better
at getting voters to the polls and that Tomblin's positions
were more in tune with the state's voters, while Maloney was
still little known.
"It would have been a different race with a more liberal
Democrat, or with a more moderate Republican," he said in
e-mailed comments after the result. "Maloney did a good job of
defining Tomblin, but maybe not such a good job of defining
himself," Berch said.
Republican John McCain defeated Obama easily in West
Virginia in the 2008 presidential election. Obama's popularity
has since declined in the state, although Democrats hold a
nearly 2-to-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans in
West Virginia.
Tomblin released ads showing him with Joe Manchin, a former
governor whose election to the U.S. Senate led to the
court-ordered election. Manchin has distanced himself from the
White House, particularly on opposition to the Environmental
Protection Agency, seen in West Virginia as a threat to crucial
coal industry jobs in a state with the country's second lowest
per capita income.
The special election was held only to fill the end of
Manchin's term. West Virginia will hold another gubernatorial
election in November 2012.
(Additional reporting by Steven Allen Adams; Editing by Peter
Cooney)