CHARLESTON, W.Va., Oct 4 - Democrat Earl Ray Tomblin eked out a win in a special election for governor of West Virginia on Tuesday, beating his Republican challenger by about 3 percentage points in a race that had been seen as a referendum on President Barack Obama.

West Virginia MetroNews radio projected that Tomblin, the acting governor, would defeat businessman Bill Maloney. With 82 percent of precincts reporting, Tomblin led Maloney by 50 percent to 47 percent, or 124,965 votes to 116,825 votes. Three other candidates got small percentages of the votes cast. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Eric Walsh)