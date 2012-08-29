(Corrects spelling of Ann, paragraph 4)
Aug 29 Yahoo! News fired its chief political
correspondent on Wednesday for an off the cuff remark about
Republicans partying "with black people drowning".
David Chalian, the Yahoo! News Washington Bureau Chief, made
the comment privately during a webcast of the Republican
National convention on Monday in partnership with ABC News, but
it was picked up by a live microphone.
With Hurricane Isaac approaching New Orleans as the
convention got underway, Chalian was heard saying to an
unidentified guest, "Feel free to say, 'They're not concerned at
all. They are happy to have a party with black people
drowning'".
The remark was made over video of Republican presidential
contender Mitt Romney and his wife A nn, and laughter was heard
in the background.
Yahoo! said in statement that Chalian's remark "was
inappropriate and does not represent the views of Yahoo!".
"He has been terminated effective immediately. We have
already reached out to the Romney campaign, and we apologize to
Mitt Romney, his staff, their supporters and anyone who was
offended."
Chalian later apologized on his Facebook page for "making an
inappropriate and thoughtless joke".
"I was commenting on the challenge of staging a convention
during a hurricane and about campaign optics," he said.
Chalian said he had apologized to Romney and that he
regretted "causing any distraction from the exceptional coverage
of the Republican convention by Yahoo! News and ABC News".
The Republican Party's national convention in Tampa,
Florida, was delayed by strong winds and heavy rains as Isaac
grew from a tropical storm to a hurricane on its path up the
Gulf Coast.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles; Editing by Bob
Tourtellotte and Andrew Hay)