WINDSOR, Ontario, June 15 Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
announced a deal on Friday to build a new bridge linking Detroit
and Windsor, a $4 billion project that officials say will help
speed the flow of goods across North America's busiest
commercial land border crossing.
The new bridge, which has been years in the making, involves
a creative financing approach because the Michigan legislature
blocked Snyder from using state funds.
Harper went as far as to say that he expects that finding a
way to get the new bridge built be will his biggest
accomplishment as prime minister.
"This is a great act of confidence in the future of the
North American economy at a critical time," said Harper as he
announced the pact in Windsor.
Canadian exporters have complained for years of congestion
on the 83-year-old Ambassador Bridge that now serves as the main
commercial connection between Windsor and Detroit, which they
say has made it difficult to meet delivery deadlines and is
hampering business.
The Windsor-Detroit corridor is Canada's most important
trade artery. Nearly $200 billion of commerce crosses the
Windsor-Detroit border corridor annually, Canadian officials
say.
Under the deal, which Canadian transport officials say will
create 10,000 to 15,000 jobs in Ontario and Michigan, Canada
will fund the bridge, roadwork and other associated costs of the
bridge.
Canada is to pay up to $550 million to cover Michigan's
expense on the bridge, which will then allow the state to get up
to $2 billion in U.S. federal matching funds.
Once the bridge opens, Michigan is to repay Canada for its
portion of the cost with toll collections. Snyder said there
will be no cost burden to Michigan taxpayers in building the
bridge.
Several Canadian officials said construction of the new
bridge will take four to five years, and one Canadian official
said planning plus construction of the bridge will take six to
seven years.
The total project, including construction of the bridge,
customs inspection plazas, interstate interchanges and other
work is expected to cost up to C$4 billion ($3.92 billion),
Canadian officials say.
Through a public-private partnership, Canada will seek to
have the private sector cover the costs of the bridge.
AMBASSADOR OWNER STILL OPPOSES BRIDGE
Even as Harper, Snyder and transportation chiefs for Canada,
Denis Lebel, and the United States, Ray LaHood, celebrated on
Friday, a possible roadblock to the new bridge waited in the
wings - Manuel "Matty" Moroun, the billionaire owner of the
Ambassador Bridge and long-time opponent to a second span, who
vowed to continued to fight the new bridge.
"We anticipate some battles," Harper said. "But the need for
what we're doing today is overwhelming ... We should make no
mistake: Whatever battles lie ahead, this bridge is going to be
done.
Snyder said there will be no cost burden to Michigan
taxpayers in building the bridge. He addressed opposition to the
new bridge in the Michigan legislature, including members of his
own Republican party, by saying a second span was needed for
economic development, adding, "I still believe we're in a
crisis."
Snyder said on Friday that 8,000 trucks cross the current
bridge each day, and traffic jams created by the trucks and
passenger cars impede expansion of trade and economic
opportunities for Ontario and Michigan.
"It's time for a new bridge," said Snyder. "Trade demands
it. It's an opportunity to create jobs."
Canada says that 30 percent of the C$645 billion ($632
billion) in U.S.-Canada bilateral trade goes through the
Detroit-Windsor corridor. And last year, Harper said, some C$130
billion of that commerce crossed the existing Ambassador Bridge.
Canada relies heavily on trade with the United States for
economic growth, shipping three-quarters of its goods there.
A tunnel under the Detroit River that primarily carries
passenger cars also connects Windsor with Detroit.
Mickey Blashfield, aligned with Ambassador Bridge owner
Moroun and director of the People Should Decide ballot
initiative, seeks to put the issue of whether Michigan should
allow a public bridge before the state's voters this November.
"The facts remain that traffic (on the Ambassador Bridge) is
down 40 percent since 1999," said Blashfield, who said that
Snyder has still not made a solid case for a second commercial
crossing.
Canadian government transportation officials said that
despite the short-term statistics of traffic over the Ambassador
Bridge, there is a clear need to prepare long-term solutions for
what they say will be increased trade over the Detroit River.
"Traffic forecasts indicate that over the next 30 years
truck traffic is expected to triple and vehicle traffic to
double," said Canadian transportation officials.
Much of the trade is by trucks carrying auto supplies for
assembly plants on both sides of the border, as well as newly
built vehicles from those plants.
Sergio Marchionne, chairman and chief executive of the No. 3
U.S. automaker, Chrysler Group LLC, said in a statement on
Friday that he strongly supports the new bridge.
"A new crossing represents a tremendous opportunity to
further strengthen the economies of the U.S. and Canada, the
future of our company and many other businesses," Marchionne
said.
(Additional reporting by Louise Egan in Ottawa and Bernie
Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)