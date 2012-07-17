* Threat shuts busy border crossing for hours
* Incident follows bomb hoax that shut nearby tunnel
(Adds bridge reopens)
By James B. Kelleher
July 16 The Ambassador Bridge, a busy
international border crossing linking Windsor, Ontario, with
Detroit, was closed for five hours on Monday following a bomb
threat.
But investigators using bomb-sniffing dogs found nothing
suspicious and the span reopened to traffic early Tuesday
morning, authorities on both sides of the border said.
"No bomb or device was detected on the bridge," Detroit's
emergency management agency said in a statement. It called the
incident "closed."
Police on the Canadian side began removing barriers and
allowing vehicles back onto the 7,500-foot (2,286-meter) bridge
shortly after 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT), a dispatcher with the
Windsor Police Department said.
The shutdown of the busy crossing came less than a week
after the Detroit Windsor Tunnel, a nearby cross-border route,
was closed by a bomb hoax.
In a statement, the Detroit International Bridge Company
said Detroit police received the threat shortly before 8 p.m.
EDT (0000 GMT).
The company said the threat was "similar" to the one that
closed the tunnel last week -- but provided no additional
details.
While authorities investigated the threat, traffic was
diverted to the Detroit Windsor Tunnel as well as the Blue Water
Bridge, said Scott Vetor, a supervisor with the Windsor Police.
The Ambassador Bridge, which opened in 1929, is the busiest
commercial border crossing in North America and is a
particularly important route for commercial traffic.
More than 25,000 vehicles, many of them trucks, use it every
day to pass over the Detroit River.
The bridge is owned by Detroit billionaire Manuel "Matty"
Moroun.
(Editing by Philip Barbara and Lisa Shumaker)