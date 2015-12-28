HONOLULU Dec 28 President Barack Obama will
welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an official
visit to Washington on March 10, complete with a rare state
dinner and discussions about energy and climate change, the
White House said on Monday.
"The visit will be an opportunity for the United States and
Canada to deepen their bilateral relationship, which is one of
the closest and most extensive in the world," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.
"The visit also is intended to advance cooperation on
important bilateral and multilateral issues, such as energy and
climate change, security, and the economy."
The White House had previously signaled the visit would
occur next year but had not announced a date. The president and
first lady Michelle Obama would host Trudeau and his wife,
Sophie Gregoire, it said.
Trudeau, a Liberal, has vowed to improve Canada's
relationship with its powerful neighbor after ties were strained
over energy and climate issues during the tenure of Conservative
former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
President Bill Clinton hosted the last White House state
dinner for a Canadian leader in 1997 with Prime Minister Jean
Chretien.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Alistair Bell)