WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during
his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official
said.
Earlier this week, Canada unveiled plans to bulk up its
military amid doubts that it could continue to rely on the
United States as the world's foremost global leader.
"I expect we'd cover issues related to defense spending and
we saw of course Canada's recent announcements just in the last
couple of days about that," the senior Treasury official said in
a conference call with reporters on Thursday.
President Donald Trump has scolded NATO allies, which
includes Canada, for not spending enough on defense and has so
far declined to personally affirm the alliance's mutual defense
doctrine.
While in Ottawa, Mnuchin is scheduled to hold a bilateral
meeting with Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau. Deputy
National Security Adviser Dina Powell will accompany Mnuchin on
the trip, Treasury said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said
that Mnuchin would raise trade issues with his Canadian
counterpart.
Tensions between the traditionally close allies have been
rising over the Trump administration's accusations of unfair
trade practices by its northern neighbor.
The United States and Canada will soon begin talks on
renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA).
Mexico is also a member of the pact.
During Friday's talks, the United States wants to get a
sense of Canada's thoughts on timing and issues on trade before
starting negotiations, the senior Treasury official said.
Canada is already at odds with the United States over dairy
subsidies, as well as exports of lumber and airliners.
Mnuchin is expected to raise tax reform, financial
regulation and countering terrorist financing as part of the
discussions, the senior Treasury official added.
