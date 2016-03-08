WASHINGTON, March 8 President Barack Obama and
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to discuss at
their Thursday summit ways to expand cooperation to curb climate
change and grow trade between their two nations, White House
officials said.
The White House hopes the two countries can commit to cut
methane emissions from the energy sector by 40 to 45 percent
from 2012 levels by 2025, and endorse an initiative to stop
routine flaring from oil and gas fields, said Todd Stern, the
U.S. climate envoy, on a conference call with reporters.
Stern said the two countries also are looking at ways to cut
carbon emissions from the aviation sector, and an accelerated
timetable to phase out HFCs, industrial gases that hurt the
atmosphere's ozone layer and have far more potential to trap the
earth's heat than carbon dioxide.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)