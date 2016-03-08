WASHINGTON, March 8 President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to discuss at their Thursday summit ways to expand cooperation to curb climate change and grow trade between their two nations, White House officials said.

The White House hopes the two countries can commit to cut methane emissions from the energy sector by 40 to 45 percent from 2012 levels by 2025, and endorse an initiative to stop routine flaring from oil and gas fields, said Todd Stern, the U.S. climate envoy, on a conference call with reporters.

Stern said the two countries also are looking at ways to cut carbon emissions from the aviation sector, and an accelerated timetable to phase out HFCs, industrial gases that hurt the atmosphere's ozone layer and have far more potential to trap the earth's heat than carbon dioxide. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)