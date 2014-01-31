WASHINGTON Jan 31 The proposed Keystone XL oil
pipeline is unlikely to increase the pace of Canadian oil sands
development, a U.S. State Department study said on Friday,
raising pressure on President Barack Obama to approve a project
environmentalists see as a major climate change problem.
The massive 11-volume environmental impact study released on
Friday did not recommend whether President Barack Obama should
grant or deny an application by TransCanada Corp to
build the $5.4 billion line, which would transport crude from
Alberta's oil sands to U.S. refineries.
But a State Department official who briefed reporters ahead
of the report's release said that blocking Keystone - or any
pipeline - would do little to slow the expansion of Canada's
vast oil patch, maintaining the central finding of the State
Department's preliminary study issued last year.
The report's publication opened a new and potentially final
stage of an approval process that has dragged for more than five
years, taking on enormous symbolic political significance,
potentially helping define Obama's legacy.
With another three-month review process ahead and no firm
deadline for a decision on the 1,179-mile line, the issue
threatens to drag into the 2014 congressional elections in
November. Obama is under pressure from several vulnerable
Democratic senators who favor the pipeline and face re-election
at a time when Democrats are scrambling to hang on to control of
the U.S. Senate.
The report reaffirmed the idea that Canada's heavy,
bituminous oil sands reserves require more energy to produce and
process - and therefore result in higher greenhouse gas
emissions - than conventional oil fields.
But after extensive economic modeling, it also found that
the line itself would not slow or accelerate the development of
billions of barrels of reserves that environmentalists say would
exacerbate global warming. That finding is largely in line with
what oil industry executives have long argued.
"The approval or denial of any single project is unlikely to
significantly affect the rate of extraction of the oil and the
oil sands, or the refining of heavy crude on the U.S. Gulf
Coast," a State official told reporters ahead of the release.
Secretary of State John Kerry will consult with eight
government agencies over the next three months about the broader
national security, economic and environmental impacts of the
project before deciding whether he thinks it should go ahead.
There is no deadline, and the report does not seek to address
some of the larger strategic questions involved.
"While we have a lot of deeper and broader analysis in this
supplemental (report), it does not answer the broader question
about how a decision on this potential pipeline fits in with
broader national and international efforts to address climate
change," the State official said.