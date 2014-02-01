WASHINGTON Jan 31 The White House said late on
Friday that a decision on the Keystone XL pipeline will come
only after a careful review of a new environmental impact study
from the State Department as well as other comments and
information.
"A decision on whether the project is in the national
interest will be made only after careful consideration of the
(State Department environment impact study) and other pertinent
information, comments from the public, and views of other agency
heads," said Matt Lehrich, a White House spokesman.
"The Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement
includes a range of estimates of the project's climate impacts,
and that information will now need to be closely evaluated by
Secretary (of State John) Kerry and other relevant agency heads
in the weeks ahead," Lehrich said.