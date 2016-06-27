OTTAWA, June 27 The leaders of the United States
and Mexico this week plan to announce that half of their
electricity will come from clean power sources by 2025, the
Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Monday.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto will meet in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Wednesday
for a trilateral summit hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A spokeswoman for Canadian Environment Minister Catherine
McKenna said clean energy would be an important part of the
summit but declined to confirm the CBC report.
Currently around 13 percent of U.S. electricity comes from
hydro electricity or renewable energy sources, with another 19
percent from nuclear, while about 25 percent of Mexico's
electricity is from non-fossil fuel producing sources, CBC said.
In Canada, 81 percent of electricity is provided by
hydroelectric, solar, wind and nuclear power generation.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)