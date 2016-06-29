(Figures in U.S. dollars)
By Roberta Rampton and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, June 29 The leaders of the United
States, Canada and Mexico gather on Wednesday to stress the
importance of trade at a time of mounting international doubts
about the benefits of globalization.
The three nations belong to the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA), which U.S. Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to renegotiate or even scrap if he
wins power.
Trump says free trade has been disastrous for American
workers, costing countless thousands of jobs and depressing
wages. Similar complaints were heard in Britain ahead of a shock
referendum vote last week to leave the European Union and its
own free trade area.
"We've seen around the world many examples of protectionism,
of concern, of stepping away from trade agreements," Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday,
stressing the need for more rather than less cooperation.
"Better partnerships are a path to prosperity and that's a
compelling example that we want to showcase at a time where
unfortunately people are prone to turning inwards, which will be
at the cost of economic growth and their own success."
Trudeau, U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President
Enrique Pena Nieto will meet in Ottawa and are scheduled to hold
a news conference at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT). The leaders, known
informally as the Three Amigos, usually meet about once a year.
"We anticipate that leaders will spend a significant time
talking about trade, for example, how to facilitate trade by
automating our borders," U.S. National Security Council official
Mark Feierstein told reporters on Tuesday.
The trio will also discuss Britain's so-called Brexit vote,
which wiped more than $2 trillion off global equity markets and
dealt a huge blow to the EU.
"The president will obviously want an opportunity to discuss
... how we may be able to coordinate our efforts to insulate
ourselves to the extent possible," said Feierstein.
Earl Wayne, Obama's former ambassador to Mexico, said that
amid increasing criticism of NAFTA, leaders had to find a better
way to explain that up to 14 million U.S. jobs depend on trade
with Canada and Mexico.
"That's a hard story to tell," he told reporters. "There is
a lot of skepticism, and it's easier to sell the negative
arguments."
The three men will also pledge to produce 50 percent of
their nations' electricity from clean energy by 2025.
Obama is due to address the Canadian Parliament at 5.25 p.m.
(2125 GMT).
