BRIEF-Prospector announces private placement
* Prospector Resources Corp - Intends to complete a private placement of up to 15 million common shares of company at a price of $0.50 per common share
June 29 Mexico, the United States and Canada have signed off on amending the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to liberalize rules of origin for a host of products, the Canadian prime minister's Web site said.
Products covered include natural gas, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, rubber, metals, industrial and electrical machinery and precision instruments, the site said, adding they account for $166 billion in annual trilateral trade. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Veronica Gomez)
* Prospector Resources Corp - Intends to complete a private placement of up to 15 million common shares of company at a price of $0.50 per common share
* Kellogg Co- On Jan 31, 2017 Kellogg Company entered into an unsecured 364-day credit agreement dated as of January 31, 2017 - SEC Filing
* Files for resale of up to 1.9 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholder - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ks0Ojv] Further company coverage: