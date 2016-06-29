OTTAWA, June 29 The United States, Canada and
Mexico will work to ensure the stability of the global financial
system after Britain's vote to leave the European Union last
week, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday at a news
conference at a North American summit in Ottawa.
"Given the vote of the United Kingdom to leave the European
Union, our economic teams are going to continue to work together
so that we remain focused on keeping our economies growing and
making sure that the global financial system is stable,
something I'm confident that we can do," Obama said, flanked by
the leaders of Mexico and Canada.
He also called for progress on trade liberalization,
including talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
"Given the flood of steel and aluminum on global markets,
however, it points to the fact that free trade has to be fair
trade," Obama said.
