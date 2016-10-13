Oct 13 A documentary filmmaker who was arrested
while filming as protesters attempted to shut down the flow of
oil through pipelines carrying crude from Canada to the United
States was charged on Thursday with felony conspiracy.
Deia Schlosberg, producer of the 2016 film "How to Let Go of
the World and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change", was
charged along with activists Samuel Jessup and Michael Foster
with conspiracy to commit theft of property and services.
Foster was also charged in the Pembina County, North Dakota
criminal complaint with trespassing and criminal mischief. The
complaint provides few details on the conspiracy charge beyond
the filmmaker traveling in the same vehicle as Jessup and
Foster.
All three appeared in court on Thursday morning for a bond
hearing but remained in jail later that afternoon, said a
spokeswoman for the Pembina County State's Attorney Office.
An attorney for Schlosberg could not immediately be reached
for comment on Thursday.
Josh Fox, who produced "How to Let Go of the World" with
Schlosberg, has said that she was not taking part in the
demonstrations but was only filming them.
"Whatever you think about the protests, you cannot believe
that a person who is simply reporting - freedom of the press,
the First Amendment - shooting the protests should be arrested
and their footage confiscated. This is an outrage," Fox said in
a video posted on his Facebook page.
Protesters on Tuesday broke into valve stations at five
remote locations to stop the flow of crude through arteries that
pump around 15 percent of the oil consumed in the United States
every day.
Companies operating the pipelines shut down their lines for
between five and seven hours as a safety measure before
restarting them, according to Reuters estimates and company
representatives.
The action on Tuesday underscored the vulnerability of the
thousands of miles of pipeline in the United States that deliver
energy to consumers.
Together, the pipelines have the ability to carry nearly 2.8
million barrels a day of crude across the Canada-U.S. border.
Fox has called Schlosberg's arrest, along with that of
actress Shailene Woodley at a demonstration against the Dakota
Access Pipeline near St. Anthony, North Dakota, an attack on the
free press.
Woodley was taken into custody on Monday, along with 27
other protesters, on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass
and engaging in a riot, according to the Morton County Sheriff's
Office. She was later released on bond.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)