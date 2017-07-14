FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trudeau says Trump told him he does not think Canadian steel a tariff target
#Basic Materials
July 14, 2017 / 9:53 PM / a day ago

Trudeau says Trump told him he does not think Canadian steel a tariff target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump told him that he did not expect to subject Canadian steel and aluminum to face tariffs on national security grounds.

"I've heard from President Trump as well that he does not think that Canada should be subject to national security concerns around the trade in steel and aluminum," Trudeau told reporters at the U.S. National Governors Association meeting in Providence, Rhode Island. "I am optimistic that this important trade, which leads to millions of good jobs on both sides of the border, will continue." (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Leslie Adler)

