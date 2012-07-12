DETROIT, July 12 One of the busiest border
crossings between the United States and Canada, the tunnel
connecting Detroit with Windsor, Canada, was shut down on
Thursday after a bomb threat was phoned in to Canadian police,
authorities said.
A Detroit police bomb squad was en route to the tunnel, and
residents were told to use the Ambassador Bridge linking the two
countries instead, Detroit Police officer Cassandra Lewis said.
"The threat was that there was a bomb in the tunnel," Lewis
said.
Federal and city authorities on both the U.S. and Canadian
sides had responded, she said.
(Reporting By Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg McCune)