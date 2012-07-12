(Adds no bomb found, tunnel reopens)
DETROIT, July 12 One of the busiest border
crossings between the United States and Canada, the tunnel
connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, was shut down for five
hours on Thursday following a bomb threat, but nothing
suspicious was found, authorities said.
Detroit police bomb-sniffing dogs explored the nearly
mile-long tunnel and gave the all-clear. Travelers were told to
use the Ambassador Bridge linking the two countries instead.
Windsor police received a call announcing there was a bomb
in the tunnel, prompting an evacuation around midday.
A police forensics team was examining a bank of public
telephones in the vicinity of a tunnel entrance where it was
believed the call came from, said Sergeant Matthew D'Asti of the
Windsor police.
"It was a non-specific bomb threat. It was simply that there
was a bomb in the tunnel," D'Asti said. "We have no leads at
this time."
Federal, state and city authorities on both the United
States and Canadian sides responded, authorities said.
Some 29,000 vehicles travel every day through the tunnel,
which passes underneath the Detroit River. The tunnel was
completed in 1930 at a cost of $23 million and is jointly owned
by the cities of Windsor and Detroit, according to the tunnel
authority's website.
Bomb threats against the tunnel have been rare, although one
last year also shut it down, Detroit Police spokeswoman Erin
Stephens said.
(Reporting By Andrew Stern; editing by Greg McCune and Andre
Grenon)