WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Monday it had made a preliminary decision to exclude
three Canadian Atlantic provinces from a U.S. investigation into
whether Canada is dumping or subsidizing exports of softwood
lumber.
The decision to exclude Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova
Scotia and Prince Edward Island follows a preliminary finding by
the department in April that Canada subsidizes its softwood
lumber exports, which prompted the United States to slap on
countervailing duties of 20 percent.
In a statement announcing the latest decision, Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross said those duties would still be collected
pending a final determination.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)