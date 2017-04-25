WASHINGTON, April 25 President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not fear a trade war with Canada because of the trade dynamics between the two neighbors.

"They have a tremendous surplus with the United States, whenever they have a surplus I have no fear," Trump said during a White House meeting with farmers. "We have massive trade deficits, so when we're the country with trade deficits, we have no fear." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Peter Cooney)