NEW YORK May 14 The White House has dismissed
the Canadian government's claim that a ban on some proprietary
trading on Wall Street violates a free-trade agreement, saying
it has the legal right to protect its financial system.
The U.S. response came after Canadian Finance Minister Joe
Oliver said on Wednesday that the so-called Volcker rule's ban
on U.S. banks' use of their own money to trade Canadian
government bonds probably did not comply with the North American
Free Trade Agreement.
The rule, adopted in 2010 but delayed in implementation, is
meant to curb the risky proprietary trading blamed for worsening
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which led to bailouts of highly
leveraged Wall Street banks by the U.S. government.
"The Volcker Rule is clearly not a violation of NAFTA or any
other trade agreement, all of which explicitly safeguard the
ability of the United States to protect the integrity and
stability of our financial system," a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman
said in an email.
The "prudential" rule protects "taxpayers and the depth,
liquidity, and stability of U.S. capital markets," Treasury
said. "NAFTA does not weaken our ability to implement Wall
Street reform now or in the future, and neither would any trade
agreement we're negotiating."
Sensitive to the politics of international trade pacts, U.S.
President Barack Obama's administration is embroiled in a battle
with Congress to seal a trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific
Partnership.
Under the Volcker rule, U.S. banks could not do proprietary
trading of non-U.S. government debt, including Canadian
sovereign bonds, unless they meet certain exceptions.
Canada is trying to retain a deep market of demand for its
debt. Standard & Poor's rates it AAA, higher than U.S. debt at
AA+.
Oliver said in New York on Wednesday that the ratings should
ease Americans' concern over safety, and he saw a "strong legal
basis" that Volcker violates NAFTA.
Canada could argue that the Volcker rule, which is named
after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, is
discriminatory in its treatment of foreign bonds. NAFTA,
however, includes exemptions for prudential regulation meant to
safeguard parts of the economy.
Oliver would not elaborate on how the rule violates the
Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal but said he had met with U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to seek a Canadian exemption.
Oliver is a key member of Canada's Conservative government,
which faces a close election this year.
On Thursday, a spokeswoman said Oliver's "comments stand."
