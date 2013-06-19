CHICAGO, June 19 The U.S. introduction of a
vaccine to prevent cervical cancer in 2006 has reduced
infections with the human papillomavirus or HPV - the sexually
transmitted virus that causes the disease - by more than half
among girls and young women, U.S. health officials said on
Wednesday.
The results were better than expected and may even suggest
that unvaccinated individuals are benefiting because of a drop
in the number of infections circulating, the team reported in
the Journal of Infectious Diseases.
"This report shows that HPV works well, and the report
should be a wake-up call to our nation to protect the next
generation by increasing HPV vaccination rates," Dr Thomas
Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, said in a statement.
Frieden said only a third of U.S. girls aged 13-17 have been
fully vaccinated with HPV vaccines, which include Merck's
Gardasil and GlaxoSmithKline's Cervarix.
That compares with far higher vaccination rates in other
countries such as Rwanda, where more than 80 percent of teenage
girls have been vaccinated.
"Our low vaccination rates represent 50,000 preventable
tragedies - 50,000 girls alive today will develop cervical
cancer over their lifetime that would have been prevented if we
reach 80 percent vaccination rates," Frieden said.
In the study, a team led by the CDC's Dr. Lauri Markowitz
used data from a large health survey to compare rates of
infection with certain strains of the HPV virus among girls and
women aged 14-19 in the four-year period before the introduction
of the vaccine (2003-2006) and after its introduction
(2007-2010).
The study largely reflects the impact of Merck's Gardasil.
In 2006 it became the first HPV vaccine to win U.S. approval.
Gardasil protects against four HPV strains known to cause
cervical cancer and genital warts. Glaxo's Cervarix won U.S.
approval in 2009 and protects against two of the most common
cancer-causing strains of HPV.
The researchers found the vaccine worked even better than
expected, reducing by 56 percent the number of infections caused
by strains of HPV covered by the vaccine among women and girls
aged 14 to 19.
Markowitz said the higher than expected response rate could
be the result of so-called "herd immunity," in which the vaccine
is also reducing infections among those who are not vaccinated.
Or it could mean that the vaccine was working even among women
who had not received the full three doses, which included about
49 percent of women in the study.
The CDC recommends routine HPV vaccination for boys and
girls at age 11-12. But only about half of all U.S. girls have
gotten at least one of the three recommended shots, and far
fewer boys have gotten the first dose of the vaccine.
According to the CDC, HPV infections cause about 19,000
cancers each year among women in the United States, of which
cervical cancer is the most common. HPV infections also cause
about 8,000 cancers a year in U.S. men, of which throat cancers
are the most common.