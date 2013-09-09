PHOENIX, Sept 9 A 69-year-old woman who fell 100 feet (30.5 meters) into a steep-walled canyon in southern Arizona was hoisted to safety by helicopter after she was spotted the next day by a deer hunter who heard her cries for help, authorities said on Monday.

The woman, 69, was recovering in a hospital from injuries suffered when she slipped over a ledge and fell into Box Canyon near Tucson on Saturday, said Deputy Tracy Suitt, a Pima County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, spent the night trapped in the canyon, Suitt said.

Authorities said they were called to the scene the next day by a deer hunter who had spotted the woman's car parked by the roadside on Saturday. Returning on Sunday, the hunter saw the vehicle again and this time heard the woman calling for help from the canyon below.

Suitt said a rescue helicopter plucked the woman from the scene and took her to a hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. (Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Steve Gorman and David Gregorio)