* Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC
WASHINGTON, April 7 There is no indication of malicious activity behind the power outages in Washington on Tuesday that affected the White House, State Department and other U.S. government buildings, the Department of Homeland Security said.
The department said it was closely monitoring the reports of power outages. "At this time, there is no indication that this outage is the result of any malicious activity," a DHS official told Reuters. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SANTIAGO, March 31 Chile's state copper company Codelco posted a drop in annual copper production on Friday as ore grades declined at its key deposits, but cost cuts helped it swing to a profit for 2016.