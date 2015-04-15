Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
WASHINGTON, April 15 The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Wednesday's landing of a small, open-air helicopter on the U.S. Capitol's grounds, and said in a statement that the pilot of the "gyro copter" was not in contact with air traffic controllers or authorized to enter restricted airspace.
Security rules for the Capitol and the District of Columbia prohibit private aircraft flights without prior permission, according to the FAA. Anyone violating those airspace restrictions may face civil and criminal penalties. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.