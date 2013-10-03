RPT-UK union says Ford confirms plan to axe 1,100 jobs in Wales
LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The suspect who drove her car into a barricade near the White House on Thursday and led police on a chase across central Washington was shot dead by law enforcement agents near the U.S. Capitol, the city's police chief said.
"The suspect in the vehicle was struck by gunfire and at this point has been pronounced (dead)," Cathy Lanier told reporters.
She gave no further details about the suspect. Congress was put on lock down for about an hour immediately after the incident.
LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.