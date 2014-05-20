WASHINGTON May 20 President Barack Obama's
landmark rules to cut power plant emissions will likely give a
fresh push to regional U.S. carbon cap-and-trade systems by
allowing for a holistic, state-wide view of new pollution
targets, sources familiar with the process said.
The Environmental Protection Agency is poised to allow
states including California and Maryland to use existing
emission-cutting schemes to reach their goals, according to the
sources, instead of adopting a narrower method that would have
limited states to tackling emissions at individual plants.
As a result, existing trading schemes that many states are
already using to reduce greenhouse gas output may now expand and
flourish, experts and officials say. That would be a welcome if
ironic outcome four years after Obama's initial effort to foster
a federal cap-and-trade plan failed to get through Congress.
Cap-and-trade systems, which are essentially mass-based
methods to limit emissions by allowing polluters to trade
emission allowances, have been slowly gaining traction in
certain parts of the United States, but the uncertainty over EPA
rules has threatened to stunt their growth.
The EPA has said for some time that it would pursue a
flexible approach with the rules, which will be the first to
establish mandatory carbon limits on existing power plants.
But the question of whether it would pursue a systemic
approach - or stick with its usual method of setting standards
"inside the fence line" of specific plants or units - has been
one of the biggest unknowns for foes and proponents alike.
According to a summary document prepared in advance of the
release of the new regulations, states will be given the "option
to convert" the target emission rate to a mass-based goal, which
means they can measure compliance in terms of the total tonnage
of greenhouse gases that they emit, including initiatives such
as reducing power use or encouraging more renewable sources.
The exact calculations for the conversion were not
immediately clear. The rules, currently under review by the
White House, are expected to be released on June 2.
"A mass-based regional approach is simple, transparent and
able to accommodate many carbon emission reductions including
energy efficiency and renewable power," said Kelly
Speakes-Backman, Commissioner of the Maryland Public Service
Commission and chair of the board of directors of the Regional
Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a trading scheme of nine Northeast
states.
The alternative would have been using an "inside the fence
line" approach focused on use of cleaner fuels and improved
efficiency at specific power plants.
The narrower approach - advocated by states such as heavily
coal-dependent West Virginia - might have limited the EPA's
ability to set more ambitious targets, and given some states an
excuse for failing to meet them, according to experts. Power
plants account for 40 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions.
The EPA declined to comment on the specifics of its proposal
until it was released.
CAP AND TRADE IT
The initiative is the centerpiece of Obama's climate action
plan, a strategy based on executive actions that would help the
United States meet a target of reducing its greenhouse gas
emissions by 17 percent by the year 2020, compared with 2005
levels.
By setting state-specific standards that take into account
their different power plant fuel mixes, the EPA would be
rewarding states that have already put in place measures to cut
carbon emissions from power plants, such as cap-and-trade
systems and renewable energy mandates.
"The EPA has been signaling that whether or not to adopt cap
and trade programs is for individual states to decide," said
David Doniger, policy director for the climate and clean air
program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, which has been
closely involved with the EPA effort.
"This is important to the Northeastern states and California
that already have established those programs, and could
encourage other states to join their efforts."
The EPA standard would be set as targets of pounds of carbon
dioxide emitted per megawatt hour, according to a source
familiar with the proposal.
California has had an economy-wide cap-and-trade system in
place since 2012, part of a suite of programs to help cut its
greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 down to levels achieved in
1990.
The nine states that are part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas
Initiative scheme, which applies to the power sector only, saw
their carbon emissions fall by more than 40 percent from 2005 to
2012.
TARGETS STILL UNCLEAR
The basis for the emission targets is one of many key
details that will determine the impact of Obama's signature
climate reforms, which are already being fiercely fought by
groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the coal
industry.
It is unclear what overall emissions reduction target the
EPA plans to set, another vital detail. Some industry sources
said they anticipate an overall target cut in carbon dioxide of
25 percent but are unsure about what baseline year the EPA will
choose to measure the reduction against.
The advantage for early-mover states could be diminished if
the EPA were to set the baseline at 2013, an option one industry
source says is under consideration. Energy-related carbon
emissions last year were slightly more than 10 percent below
2005 levels, according to the Energy Information Administration.
"This would make any reduction target more of a challenge to
meet, and it would seem to penalize states that have taken early
action to reduce emissions," said one industry representative.
(Editing by Jonathan Leff and Matthew Lewis)