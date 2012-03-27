WASHINGTON, March 27 The Obama administration proposed on Tuesday long-delayed rules on carbon dioxide emissions from new power plants, a move likely to be staunchly opposed by Republicans and utilities that burn coal.

The first-ever rules on emissions of the main gas blamed for global warming from power plants would not apply to plants already operating, or units that will start construction over the next 12 months, the EPA said in a release. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Alden Bentley)