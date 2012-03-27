China Fosun's tourism unit eyes fundraising for overseas M&A-president
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Obama administration proposed on Tuesday long-delayed rules on carbon dioxide emissions from new power plants, a move likely to be staunchly opposed by Republicans and utilities that burn coal.
The first-ever rules on emissions of the main gas blamed for global warming from power plants would not apply to plants already operating, or units that will start construction over the next 12 months, the EPA said in a release. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 14 Striking workers at Chile's massive Escondida copper mine and mine operator BHP Billiton said they have agreed to renew talks on Wednesday, helping to ease a copper price rally on hopes of an early settlement to the six-day stoppage.