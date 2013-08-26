CHICAGO Aug 26 Cargill Inc, the United
State's third-largest meat producer, said more testing needs to
be done on Zilmax and the last cattle fed with the feed additive
will be out of its production supply by the end of September.
Zilmax became the focus of attention in the livestock
industry after Tyson Foods Inc said on Aug. 7 that it
will stop buying Zilmax-fed cattle for slaughter beginning next
month.
Tyson, the biggest U.S. meat processor, said it was
concerned about Zilmax potentially causing health or behavioral
problems for some cattle.
Merck's Animal Health unit announced on Aug. 16 that it
would halt U.S. and Canadian sales of Zilmax, pending additional
company research and review.
"While Cargill has not linked Zilmax to any specific
incidents involving animal well-being, the company does believe
more research is necessary to answer recently raised questions
regarding the use of this product," the company said in a
statement posted on its website.
Zilmax is part of a family of drugs called beta-agonists, a
class of non-hormone growth promoters that have been deemed safe
for animals and humans by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Such products are fed to cattle in the weeks prior to slaughter
to increase weight by as much as 30 pounds of lean meat.